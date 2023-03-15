UPW vs RCB weather update: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 13

Fans can expect a full 40 overs of action during the 13th Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 between UP Warriorz (UPW) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday, March 15.

Warriorz have had a mixed campaign so far in the competition. They are languishing third in the points table with two wins from four games. UPW have beaten Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but have gone down against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Skipper Alyssa Healy and left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone have been their top performers. However, they have lacked significant contributions from Indian internationals like Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. UP Warriorz will hope to come out as a unit later tonight and make it two in two against RCB.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, have had a disastrous start to the WPL 2023 campaign, losing their first five games. Although their chances of making it to the Eliminator look slim, they are still in contention mathematically. However, for that to happen, Smriti Mandhana and Co. need to win, starting today.

Navi Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Academy weather report on March 15 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks at the DY Patil Sports Academy when UPW lock horns with RCB on Wednesday. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all throughout the game.

It will be extremely hot and humid out there with temperatures hovering over 30 degrees Celsius and humidity around 45 percent.

UPW vs RCB Squads

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Lauren Bell, Grace Harris, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, and Soppadhandi Yashasri.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, and Poonam Khemnar.

Also Read: UPW vs RCB, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Poll : 0 votes