UPW vs RCB, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

The 13th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see UP Warriorz (UPW) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday, March 15.

RCB have had a disastrous start to their campaign, losing all five of their games so far. While their chances of making it to the Eliminator look gloomy, they are still mathematically in with a chance of progressing.

Bangalore will need to win all their remaining games, starting against UPW. Along with that, RCB will want Mumbai Indians (MI) to continue their winning run, albeit not against themselves. They will also require Delhi Capitals (DC) to lose only against Mumbai and then some support from Gujarat Giants (GG) in their game against UP Warriorz.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, will look to strengthen their grip on the third position. They have blown hot and cold, winning two and losing as many so far in WPL 2023. Alyssa Healy and Co. will hope to come up with improved performances as the race for the top three gets intense from here.

On that note, let's take a look at the three player battles from the game between UPW and RCB.

#1 Alyssa Healy vs Megan Schutt

Two legendary Australian superstars, Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt, have played with each other for almost a decade now. They know each other's strengths and weaknesses, which makes this an intriguing battle.

Healy has had superb outings with the bat, scoring 185 runs in four games at an average of over 60. She is third in the list of highest run-scorers in WPL 2023 and will once again have to play a big knock to put UPW in contention.

Schutt, on the other hand, showed some glimpses of form in the last game. Slowly getting back to her rhythm, if the senior Aussie pacer can get Healy out early, RCB will have a good chance of picking up their first win in the competition.

The duel between the two Aussie cricketers might well decide the outcome of the match.

#2 Ellyse Perry vs Sophie Ecclestone

A legend of the game, Ellyse Perry has been RCB's best batter so far in the tournament. She is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition, aggregating 195 runs in five games, including two half-centuries.

Perry is known to be a middle-over enforcer and will be up against World No.1 bowler Sophie Ecclestone.

The left-arm spinner is known to dictate terms from one end and is a partnership break. Ecclestone already has eight wickets under her belt and will be keen to add more to her tally.

The Perry vs Ecclestone contest in the middle overs will be enticing to watch and might shape the outcome of the game.

#3 Richa Ghosh vs Shabnim Ismail

After a few sub-par outings, RCB wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh showed some glimpses of form in the last game against Delhi, scoring a quickfire 37 off 16 balls.

If this can be a sign of something positive, the Bangalore franchise will be delighted given that they have lacked someone who can score quick runs.

However, Richa will be up against Shabnim Ismail, who is known for her exploits in the death overs. Although the South African has had a sub-par campaign in the WPL 2023 so far, she is known to step up during important matches.

A duel between a young hard-hitter and an experienced tactician will be exciting to watch.

