UPW vs RCB, WPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

UP Warriorz (UPW) are taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 18 of WPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. UPW are languishing at the last position in the points table, with four points from seven matches. It has been another disappointing campaign for the Warriorz, who would like to sign off from WPL 2025 on a positive note.

RCB are fourth in the points table, with four points from six matches. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs have become extremely tough after four consecutive losses. Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win both their remaining matches and then hope that the other results go their way. They also need players to support Ellyse Perry, who is carrying the team on her shoulders.

The last time UPW and RCB met in the first half of WPL 2025, they played out a thriller at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams scored 180 as the match went into the Super Over. UP Warriorz held their nerves to register an amazing win in the Super Over.

Today's UPW vs RCB toss result

RCB have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Smriti Mandhana said:

“We would like to field first today. It was a good week off. We couldn't play the way we wanted to in Bengaluru.”

RCB have made two changes to their playing XI. Charlotte Dean comes in for Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, while Sabbhineni Meghana comes in for Ekta Bisht. For UPW, Vrinda Dinesh and Gouher Sultana are out; Poonam Khemnar and Anjali Sarvani come in.

UPW vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma (c), Chinelle Henry, Shweta Sehrawat, Poonam Khemnar, Uma Chetry (w), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Anjali Sarvani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (w), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Charlotte Dean, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur

Today's UPW vs RCB pitch report

“We are using pitch number 3. The surface has been used before and there has been help for the spinners. It looks nice and hard, it has been nicely rolled. It is a red-soil surface and that's the reason we saw the spinners have a field day. The batters will aim for the shorter boundaries.” - Natalie Germanos and WV Raman

Today's UPW vs RCB match players list

UP Warriorz squad: Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Poonam Khemnar, Arushi Goel, Anjali Sarvani, Tahlia McGrath, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Alana King

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Ekta Bisht, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nuzhat Parween, Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Heather Graham, Charlotte Dean, Jagravi Pawar

UPW vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anish Sahasrabudhe, Bhavesh Patel

TV umpire: Ajitesh Argal

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

