US Masters T10: Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood headline celebrity exhibition match

Bollywood superstars, including Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood, will play a celebrity exhibition match in the US on the final day of the US Masters T10. The game will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Sunday, August 27.

The two teams will comprise 16 players each divided into Samp Group and T Ten Global.

The Samp group will comprise the likes of Shetty, Sood, Sohail Khan, and Sameer Kochhar, among others. T Ten Global, on the other hand, will include Sanjay Kapoor, Aftab Shivadasani, Sharad Klkar, and others. All of them have previously taken part in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) with professional cricketers.

The much-awaited fixture will kick start at 6.30 PM IST. The live telecast and streaming will reportedly be available on Star Sports 1 and Jio Cinema

Samp Group squad: Suniel Shetty, Apurva Lakhia, Sohail Khan, Vindu Dara Singh, Sameer Kochhar, Freddy Daruwala, Sonu Sood, Ritesh Patel, Manish Dubey, Amit Patel, Sunny Dulgach, Kalpesh Patel, Kamran Awan, Venu Pisike, Hasan Tarek, Abbas Muni.

“We want to give our fans an element of fun” – T Ten Global Chairman on wrapping up US Masters T10 with celebrity clash

On the development, T Ten Global Chairman Shaji Ul Mulk said that celebrity clash will attract a lot of fans in the USA. He said:

“The US Masters T10 has been a big success so far this season, and we are delighted by the response. The fans have come out in great numbers for a very competitive tournament, and before we wrap up this season, we want to give our fans an element of fun because we want the audience to really enjoy themselves."

He continued:

"This celebrity match has all the ingredients for a great game, and we are sure that it will be an unforgettable spectacle. Personally, I will do my best to make my team win this game when we take the field."

Meanwhile, several former India cricketers, including Robin Uthappa, S Sreesanth, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Naman Ojha, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel, and Harbhajan Singh, are participating in the US Masters T10.