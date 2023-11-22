US Premier League 2023: Most Runs and Most Wickets after New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans (Updated) ft. Andries Gous and Saurabh Netravalkar

New York Cowboys trounced the NJ Titans by 63 runs in the final of the US Premier League 2023 to be crowned champions on Tuesday, November 21.

Batting first, the New York Cowboys got off to a good start. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals but continued to score at a decent rate. Tajinder Singh slammed a 39-ball 70 while Milind Kumar struck a 27-ball 45 to take them to a stiff total of 175/9.

Zia Ul Haq Muhammad and Harish Kakani grabbed three wickets apiece for the NJ Titans with the ball.

The run chase proved to be a complete disaster for the Titans. They lost early wickets, being reduced to 3/42 within the powerplay. They failed to recover and were eventually bundled out for a paltry total of 112 in just 17 overs.

Trevon Griffith (28) and Aaron Jones (36) were the only notable contributors with the bat in a disappointing display. Hassan Khan was the star of the show with the ball for New York, returning with figures of 4/16. He found able support in Hammad Azam, who picked up three wickets as well.

Let’s take a look at the top run-scorers and wicket-takers as the US Premier League 2023 comes to an end.

US Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Andries Gous 7 7 2 341 120 68.2 164 207.93 1 2 24 28 2 Saif Badar"}">Saif Badar 5 5 2 229 87 76.33 157 145.86 - 2 13 11 3 Mukhtar Ahmed 7 7 1 223 54 37.17 145 153.79 - 1 12 18 4 Gajanand Singh 4 4 - 195 104 48.75 130 150 1 - 12 14 5 Saad Ali 6 5 1 191 69 47.75 119 160.5 - 2 9 18 6 Jahmar Hamilton"}">Jahmar Hamilton 5 5 1 172 70 43 106 162.26 - 2 13 9 7 Tajinder Singh Dhilon 6 6 - 160 70 26.67 100 160 - 1 9 15 8 Joshua Tromp 5 5 1 155 53 38.75 103 150.49 - 1 6 13 9 Hassan Khan 6 5 3 147 55 73.5 74 198.65 - 1 12 8 10 Nitish Kumar 5 5 - 117 53 23.4 81 144.44 - 1 5 12

Despite a poor show in the final, Andries Gous with 341 runs from seven innings finished as the top run-getter of the US Premier League 2023. Saif Badar, with 229 runs from five innings, retained his position to finish second.

Mukhtar Ahmed with 223 runs from seven innings, also finished third and retained his position. Gajanand Singh with 195 runs from four innings remains in the fourth position. Saad Ali with 191 runs, also retained his fifth slot in the most run-getters list of the US Premier League 2023.

Jahmar Hamilton with 172 runs, also retained his sixth position. With a brilliant performance in the final, Tajinder Singh broke into the top ten, taking the seventh position with 160 runs from six innings.

Joshua Tromp dropped a place down to the eighth position with 155 runs to his name. With 147 runs, Hassan Khan also slipped a position to the ninth spot. Similarly, Nitish Kumar with 117 runs also dropped a position down to claim the 10th position.

US Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs WK BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Netravalkar"}">Saurabh Netravalkar 7 7 23.4 1 215 12 2/17 17.92 9.08 11.83 - - 2 Zia Ul Haq Muhammad 7 7 24 - 175 10 3/33 17.5 7.29 14.4 - - 3 Hammad Azam 6 6 16 - 122 10 3/25 12.2 7.63 9.6 - - 4 Hassan Khan 6 6 17 - 120 9 4/16 13.33 7.06 11.33 1 - 5 Mario Lobban 5 5 20 - 159 9 4/23 17.67 7.95 13.33 1 - 6 Rahkeem Cornwall 5 4 15 1 101 7 3/24 14.43 6.73 12.86 - - 7 Harmeet Singh-II 7 6 23 1 158 7 4/20 22.57 6.87 19.71 1 - 8 Junaid Siddiqui 5 5 19 1 133 7 2/6 19 7 16.29 - - 9 Mohammad Mohsin"}">Mohammad Mohsin 7 6 19.5 - 164 7 3/17 23.43 8.27 17 - - 10 Ali Sheikh 5 5 15 - 127 7 2/14 18.14 8.47 12.86 - -

Saurabh Netravalkar with 12 wickets retained his position atop the most wicket-takers list in the US Premier League 2023. Zia Ul Haq Muhammad, with his three-wicket haul in the final, jumped four places to the second position with ten wickets and an economy of 7.29.

Hammad Azam, who also picked up three scalps in the final, moved three places up to the third spot. With 10 wickets, he finished behind Zia Ul Haq Muhammad due to his inferior economy rate (7.63). Courtesy of his four wickets in the final, Hassan Khan made it to the top 10, finishing fourth with nine wickets and an economy of 7.06.

Mario Lobban slipped three places down to the fifth slot with nine wickets and an economy of 7.95. Rakheem Cornwall slipped two places down to the sixth position with seven wickets and an economy rate of 6.73. Harmeet Singh saw a decline of four places to finish seventh with seven scalps and an inferior economy of 6.87.

With seven wickets and an economy of 7.00, Junaid Siddiqui slipped three spots down to the eighth position. Mohammad Mohsin with seven wickets and an economy of 8.27, moved a position to the ninth slot. Finally, Ali Sheikh slipped two slots down to the tenth position, also with seven wickets but an economy of 8.47.