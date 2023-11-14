US Premier League 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after New York Cowboys vs NJ Titans (Updated) ft. Saad Ali and Justin Dill

Day 1 of the US Premier League witnessed three games with different outcomes. In the first game, Phillies United secured a six-wicket win over the Chicago Patriots.

Unfortunately, the second game between the Maryland Mavericks and Carolina Eagles was abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, the NJ Titans registered a 17-run win over the New York Cowboys.

In the first game, Patriots batted first and racked up 175/9 in 19 overs. Nitish Kumar was the standout batter with 53 runs off 35 balls including five fours and two sixes.

In response, United chased down the total in just 18 overs. No. 3 batter Saad Ali was the star player as he scored 69 runs in a match winning knock off just 32 balls with six fours and four sixes.

In the second contest, Carolina Eagles batted for 9.2 overs, scoring 97/2 before rain stopped the game, eventually giving a no result. Keeper-batter Rajdeep Darbar scored 40 with captain Gajanand Singh smacking 45 off 29.

In the third clash, NJ Titans posted 72/2 in five overs due to rain. Opening batters Mukhtar Ahmed (34) and Andries Gous (30) were the batters who changed the complexion of the game for NJ.

In response, NYC could score only 55/4 in five overs, losing the game by 17 runs. Obus Pienaar tried his best to take the side home, but in vain, scoring 31 off just 12 balls with three fours and two sixes.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of US Premier League 2023.

US Premier League 2023: Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Saad Ali 1 1 - 69 69 69 32 215.63 - 1 4 6 2 Nitish Kumar 1 1 - 53 53 53 35 151.43 - 1 2 5 3 Gajanand Singh 1 1 - 45 45 45 29 155.17 - - 2 4 4 Rajdeep Darbar 1 1 1 40 40 - 21 190.48 - - 2 4 5 Shadley van Schalkwyk 1 1 1 37 37 - 19 194.74 - - 4 1 6 Mukhtar Ahmed 1 1 - 34 34 34 15 226.67 - - 3 2 7 Adil Bhatti 1 1 1 34 34 - 24 141.67 - - 1 3 8 Obus Pienaar 1 1 - 31 31 31 12 258.33 - - 2 3 9 Andries Gous 1 1 - 30 30 30 12 250 - - 4 - 10 Sunny Patel 1 1 1 25 25 - 20 125 - - 1 2

Phillies United's No. 3 batter Saad Ali is leading the run-scoring charts in the campaign with 69 runs in the season opener against Chicago Patriots. Patriots opening batter Nitish Kumar smacked the tournament's first fifty, amassing 53 runs to secure the second rank on the table.

Carlone Eagles' no.3 batter Gajanand Singh played a 45-run knock off 29 balls against Maryland Mavericks to occupy the third rank. Eagles keeper-batter Rajdeep Darbar scored 40 runs to hold on to the fourth spot.

Patriots middle-order batter Shadley van Schalkwyk (37) secures the fifth spot. Mukhtar Ahmed (34), Adil Bhatti (34), Obus Pienaar (31), and Andries Gous (30) are settled with the next four ranks. Sunny Patel (25) occupied the 10th rank. Mukhtar (226.66) was ahead of Adil (141.66) with a better strike rate.

US Premier League 2023: Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs WK BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Justin Dill 1 1 4 - 45 4 4/45 11.25 11.25 6 1 - 2 Rahkeem Cornwall 1 1 4 - 25 3 45010 8.33 6.25 8 - - 3 Zia Ul Haq Muhammad 1 1 2 - 10 2 44967 5 5 6 - - 4 Saurabh Netravalkar 1 1 2 - 27 2 44984 13.5 13.5 6 - - 5 Carmi le Roux 1 1 4 - 21 1 44947 21 5.25 24 - - 6 Shubham Ranjane 1 1 2 - 13 1 44939 13 6.5 12 - - 7 Sunny Patel 1 1 4 - 28 1 44954 28 7 24 - - 8 Ali Sheikh 1 1 4 - 30 1 44956 30 7.5 24 - - 9 Hammad Azam 1 1 1 - 10 1 44936 10 10 6 - - 10 Jasdeep Singh 1 1 2 - 20 1 44946 20 10 12 - -

PLU bowler Justin Dill makes it to the pole position in the bowling standings with four scalps over the Patriots. Spinner Rahkeem Cornwall bagged three wickets over the Patriots to secure the second position in the tally.

NJ Titans bowler Zia Ul Haq Muhammad bagged two wickets against the New York Cowboys to make it to the third position. Saurabh Netravalkar (2) propelled to the fourth position after scalping two wickets against the Cowboys.

Carmi le Roux, Shubham Ranjane, Sunny Patel, Ali Sheikh, Hammad Azam and Jessy Singh are occupying the next six ranks with one wicket apiece.