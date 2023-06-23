USA pacer Kyle Phillip suspended from bowling due to illegal action

USA pacer Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in international cricket after his action was deemed illegal.

The 26-year-old was part of USA's squad at the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. He impressed in the team’s opening match against West Indies, claiming 3/56, picking up the wickets of Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph.

Match officials, however, reported his action after the game, which West Indies won by 39 runs. Phillip did feature in USA’s match against Nepal on June 20, which the latter won by six wickets. However, the ICC’s Event Panel has confirmed that the 26-year-old employs an illegal bowling action.

As per a report on ICC’s official website, in accordance with Article 6.7 of the regulations, Phillip has been immediately suspended from bowling in international cricket. The suspension will remain in place till he submits to a reassessment of his bowling action and it is concluded that his bowling action is legal.

Nilesh G @oye_nilesh



Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in CWC Qualifiers due to illegal action!



#CWC23

#CWCQ

ICC has released a statement against USA pacer Kyle Phillip!Kyle Phillip has been suspended from bowling in CWC Qualifiers due to illegal action!

Phillip’s suspension is another setback for USA, who have lost their first three games in the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 and are placed last in Group A.

After going down to West Indies and Nepal, they were suffered a five-wicket loss at the hands of Netherlands in Harare on Thursday, June 22. Batting first, USA were held to 211/8, a target the Dutch side chased down in 43.2 overs.

Who is Kyle Phillip?

A right-arm pacer born in Trinidad, Phillip made his ODI debut for USA against Nepal at Al Amerat in September 2021. He has featured in five one-dayers so far, claiming six wickets at an average of 40.83 with a best of 3/43.

Overall, the cricketer has played 10 List A games in which he has picked up 12 wickets at an average of 35.08.

ICC @ICC



More bit.ly/3JoC99B



#CWC23 West Indies and Zimbabwe lead the way after their unbeaten start to the @cricketworldcup Qualifier.More West Indies and Zimbabwe lead the way after their unbeaten start to the @cricketworldcup Qualifier.More ➡️ bit.ly/3JoC99B#CWC23 https://t.co/oYvTpqXzOS

The latest development raises question marks over Phillip's involvement in the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), which is scheduled to start on July 13. Phillip was signed by the MI New York franchise in the domestic player draft.

