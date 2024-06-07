USA vs Pakistan 2024 T20 World Cup Super Over Highlights

The United States of America (USA) and Pakistan squared off in match number 11 of the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, June 6. It proved to be a thrilling contest, going down to the Super Over after both teams were tied at 159 after 40 overs.

Pakistan bowled first in the Super Over as they had batted first in the contest. Skipper Babar Azam handed the ball to experienced left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir for the crucial over, while Aaron Jones and Harmeet Singh took the crease for USA.

Amir started with a short delivery outside the off stump, which was cut away for a four by Jones on the off-side. The seamer pitched it up on the subsequent delivery and the USA batter placed it towards long-on to run two.

The Pakistani bowler finally got it right on the third ball, bowling a perfect yorker which conceded a single. Amir attempted to bowl yet another yorker but missed his mark and ended up bowling a wide.

Apart from the extra run, the USA batters also sprinted across for a quick single. Jones was back on strike, but could only get a single on the fourth ball of the Super Over.

Amir bowled yet another wide and Harmeet was on strike as the two batters completed a single after keeper Mohammad Rizwan failed to collect the wide delivery cleanly.

The fifth ball of the over was short outside the off-stump. Jones hit it towards the sweeper and ran a double to accumulate two crucial runs. Amir couldn't finish the over well, bowling yet another wide.

Harmeet ran from the non-striker's end to steal a single. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan threw the ball, attempting to run the batter out. However, he couldn't produce the direct hit and with no fielder backing up, the USA batters came back for a second.

The final ball of the over produced just one run as Jones was run out while coming back for the second run. Amir struggled to hit the right areas consistently in the Super Over and USA ultimately finished at 18/1.

The Men in Green sent Iftikhar Ahmed and Fakhar Zaman in the chase. For USA, left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar stepped up to bowl the Super Over. The bowler commenced the over with a dot ball, sending it full and wide.

Iftikhar scored a boundary off the subsequent delivery, hitting a length ball for four in the mid-wicket region. Netravalkar went back to his original plan of bowling it full and wide. However, it was adjudged as a wide by the umpire on this occasion.

On the third ball of the over, Iftikhar lost his wicket as Milind Kumar completed a stunning catch at long-off. Shadab Khan walked out to bat at No. 3, and he was welcomed with a wide outside the off-stump.

Netravalkar followed it up with a brilliant yorker. However, it raced away to the boundary after hitting Shadab's pads. With nine needed off two, Shadab only managed to get a couple of runs from the penultimate delivery.

Pakistan needed a six from the last ball to tie the Super Over, but it was Netravalkar who emerged as the hero for USA, bowling another wide yorker and giving away just one run.

USA beat Pakistan by five runs in the Super Over to clinch their second victory of the 2024 T20 World Cup. They are currently the table-toppers of Group A.

Pakistan registered 159/7 in 20 overs in 2024 T20 World Cup match against USA

USA won the toss and chose to field first in the 2024 T20 World Cup clash. Pakistan got off to a terrible start, with Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, and Fakhar Zaman back in the hut without significant contributions.

Skipper Babar Azam and all-rounder Shadab Khan were the top performers with the bat, scoring 44 and 40, respectively. The Men in Green ultimately finished at 159/7 in 20 overs. Nosthush Kenjige claimed three wickets, while Saurabh Netravalkar finished with two scalps.

USA skipper Monank Patel shone with the bat, scoring 50 runs off 38 balls. Aaron Jones and Andries Gous also chipped in with useful knocks, mustering 36* and 35, respectively.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf took one wicket each. Rauf failed to defend 15 runs in the final over, taking the game to the Super Over.

