“Use your brain, don’t try to be a hero from day one” - Makhaya Ntini’s blunt advice to Jasprit Bumrah 

Former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini has urged Jasprit Bumrah to not go all out from the very start since he has only just recovered from injury. According to Ntini, by going too hard too soon, Bumrah could risk getting injured again.

Team India’s lead pacer across formats, Bumrah had been out of action for 11 months after suffering a back injury and even underwent surgery for the same. He made a much-awaited comeback during the recently concluded tour of Ireland. The 29-year-old made an impressive return to the big stage, claiming four wickets in two T20Is.

While he was subsequently named in India’s 17-member squad for the Asia Cup, concerns over his overall fitness and workload remain. In an interview on Revsportz’ show Backstage with Boria, Ntini was asked what advice he would give the Indian fast bowler, who has just recovered from injury.

“We all know that Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest fast bowlers that everyone wants to watch and perform. But, from my point of view, as a player coming out from the injury, all you need to do is, you need to use your brain, use your experience. Don’t try to be a hero from day one; you might go back to your injury. Try and groove yourself into becoming that super fit man that we know,” Ntini replied.

“That’s my only advice to Bumrah. He mustn’t look [at] the injuries. Yes, they put him backwards, but now he needs to grind himself to get to the best of his, you know, as everybody knows it, so that when the final comes, he’s on top of his foot,” the 46-year-old added.

Bumrah registered impressive figures of 2/24 and 2/15 in the two T20Is in Ireland as India clinched the series 2-0. The third game of the three-match series was washed out due to rain.

“India is building up to be the best country when it comes to fast bowlers” - Ntini

Ntini is also impressed with the amount of fast-bowling talent among the current crop of Indian players. He opined that India seems to be becoming the main country for young fast bowlers, which wasn’t the case earlier.

“Now, all of a sudden, India has become the main country when it comes to young fast bowlers. It never used to be like that, but now India is building up to be the best country when it comes to fast bowlers,” the former South African fast bowler stated.”

Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have been impressive for Team India in the fast bowling department, while Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh have also made an impact.