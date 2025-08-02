"Used to have a poster of him growing up" - Sundar Pichai's interesting revelation about Indian legend amid ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Google CEO Sundar Pichai made an interesting revelation about Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar amid the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval. He made a surprise visit to the commentary box on Day 3.Sundar Pichai revealed that he ran into Sunil Gavaskar in the hallway. He disclosed having a poster of Gavaskar while growing up. The Google CEO also added that he was a big fan of Sachin Tendulkar.&quot;I just ran into Sunny in the hallway. I used to have a poster of him growing up. Gavaskar was the main one. I was a big Sachin fan. But the irony was, I couldn't watch him when he was batting. I was so nervous he would get out, so I never watched him much, but really used to enjoy watching him,&quot; he said.Gavaskar played 125 Tests. The right-hander amassed 10122 runs at an average of 51.12 with 34 hundreds and 45 fifties. Meanwhile, Sachin piled on 15921 runs in Tests with 51 tons and 18426 runs in ODIs with 49 centuries.Sundar Pichai's take on how the fifth Test is going for IndiaSundar Pichai was on commentary while Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja were batting on Day 3. The Google CEO had then said that the visitors would push for the score to go past 350.&quot;As an Indian fan, you are pushing for the score to get above 350, and I think they may get there, looks promising,&quot; he said.Much to his belief, India posted a huge total of 396 in their second innings, and set England a target of 374. Sundar and Jadeja went on to score half-centuries, making 53 each. Notably, Sundar's quickfire knock (53 off 46 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes) pushed the lead past the 350-mark.Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a brilliant hundred. The left-hander made 118 runs off 164 balls, hitting 14 boundaries and two sixes. He was well supported by nightwatchman Akash Deep, who struck 66 runs off 94 balls with 12 sixes and scored his maiden half-century in Test cricket.