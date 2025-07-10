"Usko bilkul anadi bana diya" - Former India cricketer's brutal statement on Joe Root ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Mohammad Kaif recently reacted to Team India pacer Akash Deep bamboozling England's ace batter Joe Root at Edgbaston, Birmingham, during the second Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He suggested that an accomplished batter like Root looked completely clueless against the seamer.

The dismissal came during the fourth innings of the Test. With England required to chase a mammoth 608-run target, the onus was on Root to deliver under pressure. However, he was undone by a peach of delivery from Akash.

Bowling from wide of the crease, Akash dished out a full-length delivery. Root attempted to play the ball on the leg side. He was squared up, and the ball ultimately crashed into the stumps. The former England captain had to depart after scoring six runs off 16 balls.

Remarking that Akash's skills made Root look naive, Kaif said in an Instagram video:

"Akash Deep's strength is very similar to what we have seen with Mohammad Shami. The ball zips past quickly after pitching and there is also a lot of movement. Joe Root is England's main batter, and it is not easy to get him out. A batter like him, usko bilkul anadi bana diya Test match mein Akash Deep ne (Akash Deep made him look totally naive).

"He looked to play it on the leg side, and the ball pitched and hit the off stump. He fooled a batter like Joe Root."

Akash was instrumental in India's historic 336-run victory at Edgbaston. The right-arm fast bowler picked up a six-fer in the fourth innings and finished the match with a 10-wicket haul.

"Joe Root is getting pinned down" - Ravichandran Ashwin on star batter's failures hurting England

Root registered scores of 22 and 6 at Edgbaston. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the seasoned campaigner getting big runs is a must for England to bounce back in the series.

He opined that India will be the firm favorites to win the third Test if Root continues to disappoint. Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel, 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said:

"England's bowling is looking very pedestrian. On the other hand, Joe Root is getting pinned down. Can Joe Root make those runs? If Root makes runs, England have a chance; otherwise, India are firm favorites going into this Test match."

The third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Lord's, London, from July 10 to 14. The series is evenly poised at 1-1.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

