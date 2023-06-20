"Usman is going to get us home" - Damien Fleming predicts an Australian win in 1st Ashes Test

Damien Fleming feels Usman Khawaja will take Australia across the line in the first Ashes Test against England.

Pat Cummins and Co. ended Day 4 (Monday, June 19) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on 107/3 in pursuit of a 281-run fourth-innings target. With the visitors having already lost the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, the onus will be on the in-form Khawaja to take them home.

During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Whateley', Fleming was asked about his prediction for Day 5, to which he responded:

"I am going Aussies. Usman (Khawaja) is going to get us home. I want (Scott) Boland to get to 30 or 25, that's like a hundred for a night-watchman. I want him to raise his bat."

While highlighting that Australia have enough batting left, Fleming acknowledged that he doesn't want the match to go down to the wire:

"I think we have got enough there. Travis Head can finish it early. I thought (Cameron) Green and (Alex) Carey batted beautifully but I don't want it to get down to No. 9, 10 and 11 to be honest."

Usman Khawaja (34*) and night-watchman Scott Boland (13*) are the unbeaten batters at the crease for Australia. The former will want to do an encore of his first-innings century (141) and put to rest the struggles of his previous Ashes tours of England.

"I can't see how it's not going to be a thriller" - Damien Fleming

Australia need a further 174 runs with seven wickets in hand.

However, Damien Fleming was wary of the potential overcast conditions on Day 5 making Australia's task difficult:

"I can't see how it's not going to be a thriller. My concern for Australia tomorrow is we are going to wake up and hopefully the rain stopped, but it's going to be muggy and the ball is going to move around a lot."

While pointing out that England's potent seam-bowling attack will make the job even more arduous, the former Australian pacer concluded by hoping for a sunny day:

"They do have three very skilled fast-medium bowlers, sorry four if (Ben) Stokes is fit and he swings the ball both ways, it's going to be a really tough chase for the Australians. If we are happy to wake up in bright sunshine, I will be backing the Aussies."

There is a forecast of rain on the fifth morning of the first Ashes Test. Cricket aficionados will hope that the bad weather stays away and they get to enjoy an engrossing day of Test cricket.

