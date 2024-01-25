Usman Khawaja named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2023

Australian opener Usman Khawaja added another feather to his cap after being named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year for 2023.

Khawaja was among the nominees in 2022 but missed out on winning the award to England skipper Ben Stokes. After being out of the Test squad in 2020 and 2021, Khawaja has turned himself into Australia's best Test batter over the last two years.

He continued his impressive form from 2022 to 2023, producing several memorable knocks in red-ball cricket last year. Khawaja started the year with a bang, scoring a scintillating 195* against South Africa in Sydney.

The Pakistan-born cricketer overcame extreme batting conditions on Indian pitches in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Khawaja scored 333 runs in four Tests against India and finished as the leading run-scorer in the series despite Australia suffering a 1-2 defeat.

His 81 in Delhi was followed by an incredible 60 on an unplayable Indore wicket as Australia won their lone Test on the Indian tour. The veteran batter finished with another outstanding 180 in Ahmedabad.

While Usman Khawaja missed out with the bat in Australia's World Test Championship (WTC) final win against India at the Oval, the southpaw played a crucial role in the side qualifying for the summit clash.

English fans were then treated to Khawaja's supreme batting skills as he finished as the leading run-scorer in the Ashes. The champion batter scored 496 runs at an average of almost 50, with a century and three half-centuries. His heroics helped Australia retain the urn with a 2-2 draw.

Khawaja continued his consistent run in Australia's home summer, scoring 173 runs in two Tests against Pakistan at an average of 43.25. He finished 2023 as the only batter to score over 1,200 Test runs.

Khawaja tallied 1,210 runs at an average of 52.60 with three centuries and six half-centuries in Tests last year.

Usman Khawaja was among five Australian players to feature in the ICC Men's Team of the Year 2023

Australia v India - ICC World Test Championship Final 2023: Day Five

Australian cricketers were massively rewarded for their consistent run in 2023, with five players featuring in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year.

Barring Usman Khawaja, the XI also consisted of swashbuckling batter Travis Head, wicketkeeper Alex Carey, skipper Pat Cummins, and left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc.

The Aussies enjoyed tremendous success in 2023 against tough competition on the tours of India and England. While they came second best in a hard-fought four-match series in India, Australia pulled off a 2-2 draw in the Ashes in England.

They also defeated India in the WTC final by 209 runs to win their maiden title and won the first two matches of the home series against Pakistan to round off the year.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2023

Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, and Stuart Broad.

