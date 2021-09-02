Sydney Thunder appoint Usman Khawaja as their new captain 

The Sydney Thunder have announced Usman Khawaja as the club's new captain. Khawaja will be replacing Callum Ferguson, who was controversially released by the club at the end of last season.

Reacting to being made skipper of the franchise, Usman Khawaja said that getting this opportunity was a great privilege for him. He went on to recount his early days living in Sydney before he had moved to Queensland.

Khawaja told ESPNcricinfo:

"It's a great privilege to be captain of any team, but for me, being captain of Sydney Thunder probably means a little more. I grew up in Western Sydney, about ten minutes from where the Thunder play at Sydney Showground Stadium. Even though I now live in Queensland, I have never forgotten where I come from."

The 34-year-old has played all of his BBL matches for Sydney Thunder. He is the club's leading run-scorer with over 1,700 runs under his belt. Khawaja also has two BBL centuries to his name.

I know how to captain a team: Usman Khawaja

I never change who I am just because I am captain: Khawaja

Khawaja, who captains Queensland on Australia's domestic circuit, stated that he wouldn't look to change a lot of things at Thunder as captain. He went on to say that his plan was to be his natural self leading the side and that his usual 'jokester' side won't be affected by his captaincy. He said:

"Me being captain, it's not about reinventing the wheel. Everyone has their own way of captaining a team but having captained various sides for Queensland and Australia A for a few years I think it's important to be who you are."

He added:

"I never change who I am just because I am captain. I am usually a bit of a jokester around the team and that doesn't change as a captain. I know when to deliver a message that is serious and when we can be a little more relaxed."

