He may not be there after the Ashes: Ian Chappell comments on Justin Langer's future as a coach

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has said that Justin Langer doesn't have a lot of time left as Australia's coach. Chappell mentioned that he sees Langer continuing with the job until the Ashes, but not long after that.

He went on to say that the unhealthy environment which exists in the Australian team right now won't be easy for Langer to overcome. Speaking on a podcast for Fox Sports, Chappell stated:

“It’s going to be hard for Langer to recover the lost ground and very difficult for Justin to drastically change his coaching style... It always helps if you are winning. When you start losing, leaks happen and people get aggravated. Winning can solve a lot of problems."

He added:

“I think Justin can last the Ashes but whether he goes any further than that, I would be doubtful.’’

Today marks 100 days until the Ashes so we're celebrating with an epic Ashes 100! — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 30, 2021

If Langer thinks he should have complete control over the team, he has a problem: David Lloyd

Former England player and coach David Lloyd recently said that he is not a fan of coaches being fully in charge of the team. Referring to Justin Langer, he said that if the Aussie coach is not comfortable with being in the background and overseeing things from there, then he may need to rethink his coaching techniques.

Lloyd was accompanying Ian Chappell on the same podcast when he made these statements. He said:

“You get one or two coaches these days who would feel they are in charge of it. I am not necessarily liking that. I would rather have the captain in charge of the team."

On the fringe of the Test team, a young Justin Langer sought advice from the greatest ever - Don Bradman!



And Sir Don replied! Full story: https://t.co/5SJHYFFOSV pic.twitter.com/TsGta3Rtdv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2020

The 74-year-old added:

“If he is the type of guy who is confrontational with senior players he has a problem. You (the coach) sit in the background... If you have this modern coaching method, I think you have a big problem.’’

