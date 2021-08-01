"T20 was enough; cricket didn't need The Hundred" – Ian Chappell

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell believes the T20 format was enough to help cricket into the Olympics and it didn't need 'The Hundred'.

Accusing England of consistently choosing complicated solutions, Ian Chappell wrote in his ESPNCricinfo column:

"Apart from reducing the number of balls to obtain a terrestrial television deal, the reasoning behind the Hundred could well be that it improves the chances of cricket fulfilling the Olympic dream. This is often cited as a way to spread the game's popularity to a wider audience. Surely the T20 format could achieve that same outcome without yet another reduction."

"Cricket is a team game ideally played by 11 members a side. Performance satisfaction is a big reason why youngsters fall in love with the game. Administrators would do well to remember that before they rush into devising shorter forms of the game. The more the length of an innings is reduced, the greater chance that there will be players just making up the numbers. Even those players crave occasional performance satisfaction," wrote Chappell.

The Hundred is the England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) brainchild, a city-based franchise league that features eight teams across England.

Who's joining us later?



We can't wait to have you with us for super Sunday 🥳#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/ACTSHyBJkf — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 1, 2021

Stop bombarding patrons with the inane rubbish: Ian Chappell

Further criticizing the idea of The Hundred, Ian Chappell, 77, expressed his doubt if the organizers are really interested in educating the public about the sport.

"And if you're truly interested in further educating the public about cricket, why not utilize the video screen at the ground. Showing valuable tips on the game from current players could replace the tradition whereby fathers used to educate their kids at the ground," wrote Chappell.

"Useful tips on the game would be far more educational than constantly bombarding patrons with the inane rubbish that regularly invades the video screens. 'Every ball counts.' Now there's a revelation. If that hasn't always been the case then I wasted the bulk of my first 36 years. In smaller markets T10 leagues are already sprouting and the Hundred is a logical stepping stone on the way to mainstream cricket heading in that direction," claimed Ian Chappell.

One of the most vocal voices in the sport, Ian Chappell played for Australia in 75 Tests and 16 ODIs. He is regarded as one of the finest Australian captains.

Here's Ian Chappell's full article on The Hundred:

Edited by Parimal Dagdee