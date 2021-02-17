In any other sport, Virat Kohli would have been sent off the field: David Lloyd

David Lloyd has castigated Virat Kohli for his on-field confrontation with umpire Nitin Menon during the second India-England Test. Lloyd said that had the incident happened in another sport, Kohli would have been immediately sent off the field.

The incident took place when umpire Menon adjudged Joe Root not out in a close LBW call. Virat Kohli reviewed the decision but it turned out to be the umpire's call as less than half the ball was in line with the off-stump. Kohli looked furious and got involved in an argument with the umpire which continued even after the session was over.

Writing for the Daily Mail, David Lloyd said these antics deserved a red card straight away. The former England cricketer was also left unimpressed with match referee Javagal Srinath.

"No word of any disciplinary action against Virat Kohli then? I chuckle and I despair. Cricket is so archaic. The captain of a national team is allowed to criticise, berate, intimidate and ridicule an official on the pitch. And he was allowed to carry on playing on in the second Test! In any other sport, he would have been sent off the field. Kohli certainly shouldn't be playing in Ahmedabad next week," said David Lloyd.

David Lloyd further added in this regard:

"All it would take to show the public the severity of any offence is the introduction of yellow and red cards. This was a straight red — which would mean he misses the next three Tests. The lack of any action from match referee Javagal Srinath sitting there in his nice air-conditioned room beggars belief. Three and a half days and he has said nothing."

Virat Kohli could now face charges of a Level 1 or Level 2 offense for breaking the ICC code of conduct for showing "dissent at an umpire’s decision". This could earn him between one and four demerit points. Kohli already has two demerit points against his name. Two more points will see him suspended for a Test match.

David Lloyd blasts Chennai pitch

David Lloyd

David Lloyd also didn't mince his words about another controversy surrounding the recently-concluded game. The Chennai pitch for the second Test has divided opinions on whether it's suitable for Test cricket.

David Lloyd, on his part, called it an underprepared 'embarrassment'.

"This Test, to me, was a non-event. And to be brutally honest I've had no real interest in it since the first morning when the pitch exploded. I knew all I needed to know then. The result was inevitable, it was just a matter of time. For the record, India played better, obviously, and England's spinners were found wanting in the most helpful of conditions," David Lloyd wrote.

He went on to add:

"OK, you can tell me India got more than 600 runs in the match including a century from their No 8 Ravi Ashwin, but that's not the point. The point is these two Tests have been played at the same ground, 15 yards apart, but one pitch was prepared and the other wasn't. This one was an embarrassment. The simple question is, why? I don't suppose we'll be hearing from the ICC on this one either. They are an organization that just pussy-foots around."

The two contentious issues have marred a near-perfect victory for the hosts. India thumped Joe Root's side by 317 runs to level the four-match Test series at 1-1.