"Even Root knew he was out"- Twitterati fumes as DRS robs Team India of a huge wicket

Team India were in disbelief as Joe Root miraculously survived a controversial LBW decision in the last over of Day 3, thanks to the on-field umpire who had adjudged him as not out.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel got the ball to hold its line, while Joe Root rocked on his back foot and tried to play for the spin. However, as the ball was nearing him, the England skipper realized it wasn't turning and tried to bring his bat down in time.

But that didn't happen and Root was struck on his back-leg. Team India were confident that they had got the big fish and skipper Virat Kohli decided to review the decision.

Incredibly, the impact shown by the DRS (Decision Review System) was the umpire's call, as just less than half the ball was in line with the off-stump.

This is what allowed Joe Root to survive, and Kohli was livid with the umpire for his decision.

Fans on Twitter slam DRS for being unfair to Team India

On impact, Root's off-stump was clearly visible. Many former and current cricketers as well as fans couldn't believe that the umpire had given the England skipper not out.

Some also believe the impact should not have been in question itself as Joe Root had not offered a shot. The England skipper's wicket could have been the perfect icing on the cake for Team India.

However,it was not to be and Twitterati, frustrated with the ambiguity of DRS, had a lot to say about this controversial decision:

Almost the perfect end to the day for #TeamIndia but Joe Root survives.

So close So close #INDvENG #Umpirescall pic.twitter.com/VeLypUzFJ2 — Abhinav Mishra (@iAbhinav_) February 15, 2021

Be asking the fielding captain what he is appealing for. At which point the onfield umpire gives his decision and then the if it is like this case not out for caught. Then fielding team reviews again & the 3rd umpire solely makes the LBW decision and there is no umpires call. — Seth Bennett (@Sethb45) February 15, 2021

Even Joe Root can't believe he was given not out!! He was himself laughing at the decision. Pathetic Umpiring to say the least#INDvsENG — Naresh Gaur (@passiveindian) February 15, 2021

Umpires are making a mockery of the DRS! If the the third umpire relies on umpires call when one sees from the naked eye that Joe Root is out, then why its Not Out? @bhogleharsha @virendersehwag @BCCI @ICC #INDvsENG #DRS — Sujay Pokle (@sujaypokle) February 15, 2021

Off-Stump itself is clearly visible from the straight angle. Then how on earth that the impact could be outside off! 😅



Joe Root survives! Credits to DRS 🤦‍♂️#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/HircWoqzTw — Jegan (@IamJegan) February 15, 2021

India has had so many umpire calls go against them. Some just clipping the stumps yet the batsmen were given out today.

Both the on field umpire and the 3rd umpire has had a shocker with the Joe Root decision. That was plumb. #INDvsENG — Chirag Gupta (@ChiragG14) February 15, 2021

Lucky Lucky Joe Root



And then someone was saying the umpires are helping India 😂 — Dr Khushboo 👛 (@khushbookadri) February 15, 2021

Maybe one day I will understand what's the need for Umpire's Call on impact, but if this is not LBW then I am not sure what is. Sigh.



(Not a criticism of the umpire, it's a pet peeve about how DRS is implemented for LBWs) pic.twitter.com/bcJpqZnAak — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) February 15, 2021

That’s the plumpest LBW I’ve ever seen given not out by DRS. Problem is the DRS went with the umpires call for not out for a caught behind not LBW. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 15, 2021

Indian umpiring is letting itself down in the 2nd Test. Third umpire/DRS worse than on-field umpires. Terrible. Only saving grace is, erring about equally on both sides... #INDvsENG — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) February 15, 2021

Root was so out and I do not understand how DRS has got that impact point so wrong. At some stage, the third umpire must be allowed to use his eyes & sense as #hawkeye is not 100% foolproof. #INDvsENG #INDvENG — Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) February 15, 2021

A four cant be a six and six cant be a four.... but out can be out and not out .... work that out 🤣🤣 @Simon_Harmer_ @PatSymcox77 #INDvsENG #DRS — Kyle Abbott (@Kyle_Abbott87) February 15, 2021

DRS(Decision Review System) should be renamed as Disaster Review System. Irrespective of the teams, the way this is implemented is pathetic. Rahane in the first innings and Root in the second innings...if that's not out...then I must be hallucinating.#DRS — Sujith Kumar (@sujithkumar13) February 15, 2021

If that’s not out I’ll eat my hat. Drs is drunk #IndiavsEngland — Cameron Boyce (@CaJBoyce) February 15, 2021

This controversial DRS decision does not take anything away from what was a fantastic day of Test cricket for Team India.

India began the day at 54-1, but slumped to 106-6 in an attempt to up the ante.

However, Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin added a crucial 96 runs for the seventh wicket. While the Indian skipper brought up a brilliant fifty, Ashwin went on to score a sensational hundred and help India post a mammoth target of 482.

That's Stumps on Day 3 of the 2nd @Paytm #INDvENG Test.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: 53/3, need 429 runs to win.



Axar Patel: 2/15

Ashwin: 1/28



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/Hr7Zk2kjNC pic.twitter.com/PVYxMrNEZE — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

The visitors have already lost three wickets, which could have been four had Joe Root been adjudged out.

They are up against it as far as the second Test is concerned and will have to bat phenomenally well to avoid defeat.