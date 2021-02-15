"Even Root knew he was out"- Twitterati fumes as DRS robs Team India of a huge wicket

Team India were in disbelief as Joe Root miraculously survived a controversial LBW decision in the last over of Day 3, thanks to the on-field umpire who had adjudged him as not out.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel got the ball to hold its line, while Joe Root rocked on his back foot and tried to play for the spin. However, as the ball was nearing him, the England skipper realized it wasn't turning and tried to bring his bat down in time.
But that didn't happen and Root was struck on his back-leg. Team India were confident that they had got the big fish and skipper Virat Kohli decided to review the decision.
Incredibly, the impact shown by the DRS (Decision Review System) was the umpire's call, as just less than half the ball was in line with the off-stump.
This is what allowed Joe Root to survive, and Kohli was livid with the umpire for his decision.
Fans on Twitter slam DRS for being unfair to Team India
On impact, Root's off-stump was clearly visible. Many former and current cricketers as well as fans couldn't believe that the umpire had given the England skipper not out.
Some also believe the impact should not have been in question itself as Joe Root had not offered a shot. The England skipper's wicket could have been the perfect icing on the cake for Team India.
However,it was not to be and Twitterati, frustrated with the ambiguity of DRS, had a lot to say about this controversial decision:
This controversial DRS decision does not take anything away from what was a fantastic day of Test cricket for Team India.
India began the day at 54-1, but slumped to 106-6 in an attempt to up the ante.
However, Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin added a crucial 96 runs for the seventh wicket. While the Indian skipper brought up a brilliant fifty, Ashwin went on to score a sensational hundred and help India post a mammoth target of 482.
The visitors have already lost three wickets, which could have been four had Joe Root been adjudged out.
They are up against it as far as the second Test is concerned and will have to bat phenomenally well to avoid defeat.Published 15 Feb 2021, 18:23 IST