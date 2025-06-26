Usman Khawaja refuses to speak to broadcaster during WI vs AUS 2025 1st Test for sacking journalist over Palestine posts: Reports

Australia opener Usman Khawaja ignored radio broadcaster SEN after Day 1 of the opening Test against the West Indies in Bridgetown, reported ABC News on Thursday, June 26. The muted reaction came in response to the broadcaster axing cricket journalist Peter Lalor for his pro-Palestinian social media posts. Notably, Khawaja has been quite vocal about his support for Palestine over the last few years.

Khawaja was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for displaying messages - “All lives are equal,” and “Freedom is a human right” - on his shoes in a Test match against Pakistan in 2023. The southpaw was then reprimanded by the cricket governing body for wearing a black armband. The ICC prevents displaying political, religious, or racial messages during international matches.

Sharing his take on the matter, Usman Khawaja shared an Instagram post (via ABC News), writing:

“Standing up for the people of Gaza is not antisemitic nor does it have anything to do with my Jewish brothers and sisters in Australia, but everything to do with the Israeli government and their deplorable actions.”

“It has everything to do with justice and human rights. Unfortunately, hatred towards the Jewish and Muslim community will always exist. Pete is a good guy with a good heart. He deserves better,” he added.

Lalor, who now covers the Cricket Et Al podcast, has expressed his gratitude towards Khawaja following the incident. He said in a statement (via ABC News):

"Usman is a man of principle whose support I valued greatly when I was dismissed and whose ongoing support I appreciate."

Usman Khawaja and Travis Head helped Australia reach 180 in the first innings against the West Indies in the opening Test

Usman Khawaja was the second-highest run-getter as Australia were bundled out for 180 in the first innings on Day 1 of the Test opener against the West Indies. The left-handed batter scored 47 runs off 128 balls with the help of one maximum and four boundaries. During his innings, he stitched a valuable 89-run partnership with Travis Head (59 off 78) for the fourth wicket to help his team recover from 22/3.

With the knock, Usman Khawaja returned to scoring ways after his twin failures in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against South Africa (0 & 6) at Lord’s earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Australian skipper Pat Cummins also chipped in a valuable 28. Jayden Seales emerged as the leading wicket-taker for WI, returning with figures of 5/60, while Shamar Joseph bagged four wickets.

In response, WI were 57/4 in their first innings at stumps on Day 1, with skipper Roston Chase and Brandon King at the crease. Mitchell Starc has been the pick of the bowlers for Australia, bagging two wickets so far.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

