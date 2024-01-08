Usman Khawaja’s appeal against sanction for wearing black armband rejected by ICC: Reports 

Australia opener Usman Khawaja’s appeal against the sanction imposed on him for wearing a black armband during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth has reportedly been rejected by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 37-year-old batter was reprimanded by the ICC for wearing a black armband without seeking prior permission during the opening Test against Pakistan last month. Khawaja defended his action and stated that the armband he wore was for a personal bereavement.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja’s appeal against the sanction has been rejected by the ICC.

"Usman Khawaja's reprimand for wearing a black armband onto the field during the first Test against Pakistan in Perth will stand after the International Cricket Council rejected his appeal against the sanction," the report said.

The tabloid quoted a “source close to the situation, who wished to remain anonymous ahead of any public announcement being made”.

As per ICC rules, cricketers cannot exhibit messages of political, religious or racial causes during international games.

However, they are allowed to wear black armbands as a mark for tribute following death of former players or relatives. This can be done by taking prior permission from the ICC, which Khawaja failed to do.

Usman Khawaja vs ICC: The controversy explained

To make a statement over the Gaza war, Khawaja had arrived for a training session on December 13 with "all lives are equal" and "freedom is a human right" written on his batting spikes.

The Australian batter reportedly wanted to display the message during the first Test as well, but was not given permission for the same.

During the Perth Test, the opening batter was seen wearing a black armband.

Reacting to it, the ICC issued a statement and said:

"Usman displayed a personal message (armband) during the first test match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages. This is a breach under the category of an other breach' and the sanction for a first offense is a reprimand.”

Khawaja responded and clarified that he had no hidden agenda and that the armband was for a personal bereavement.

Despite the controversy, the left-handed batter has a decent Test series against Pakistan. He was the third-leading run-getter with 220 runs in six innings at an average of 36.67.

