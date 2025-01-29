  • home icon
"Usmein friendship kahaan" - Sourav Ganguly's hilarious statement on facing Shoaib Akhtar's express pace in Netflix series [Watch]

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jan 29, 2025 16:42 IST
Raft Cosmic EV, A Pioneer In The Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry Is Thrilled To Announce The Appointment Of Indian Cricketing Legend- Sourav Ganguly As Its Brand Ambassador. - Source: Getty
Sourav Ganguly is a former Indian captain (Image: Getty)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly recently appeared in a documentary about the India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry, produced by Netflix. The streaming giants have prepared a special web series focusing on the history of the great rivalry between the two cricketing giants.

Sourav Ganguly, a former India captain, featured in a trailer shared by Netflix, said that even though the series between India and Pakistan was often hyped up as a friendship series, there was no such feeling when the players took the field.

Giving an example of Shoaib Akhtar's fiery bowling, Sourav Ganguly said in the trailer:

"Friendship tour to naam dete the lekin, Shoaib Akhtar 150 kmph daal rahe hai, usme friendship kahaan? (It was a Friendship tour only in name but Shoaib Akhtar is going to bowl at 150 kmph, where's friendship in that?)"
also-read-trending Trending

The trailer shared on the official Netflix India profile has already received more than 60,000 views on X (formerly Twitter). 959 fans have liked the tweet so far, expressing their excitement for the release of this special web series.

"After Gavaskar, the greatest opener is Virender Sehwag"- Sourav Ganguly

In the same trailer, Ganguly heaped praise on former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag. The former India captain labelled Sehwag as India's greatest opener after Sunil Gavaskar. Here's what he commented:

"After Gavaskar, the greatest opener is Virender Sehwag."

Apart from Ganguly, former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Shoaib Akhtar, Sunil Gavaskar, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Rameez Raja are also a part of the web series. Dhawan even said that the India-Pakistan matches were like war, while Sehwag labelled their encounters as matches with the highest pressure levels.

The web series will be released on February 7.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
