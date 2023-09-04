"Vadapav power"- Top 10 funny memes as Nepal reach 230 against India in Asia Cup

Nepal managed to score 230 runs against India in the first innings of the 5th match of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday, September 4. The game took place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bowled well with the new ball and created a couple of chances. However, the fielders failed to hold onto the simple catches and denied wickets to the duo.

Shardul Thakur finally broke the opening partnership in the 10th over by dismissing Kushal Bhurtel (38). Ravindra Jadeja then came in and scalped three wickets in the middle phase to derail Nepal's innings.

Aasif Sheikh (58), Sompal Kami (48), and Dipendra Singh (29) chipped in with valuable contributions and helped Nepal to 230 in 48.2 over before getting all-out.

Fans on social media observed the action that unfolded during the first innings of the Asia Cup 2023 match between the two sides. They expressed their reactions by compiling some hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

We were expecting to get to 240-250, 230 is still a good score: Nepal opener Aasif Sheikh after his first half-century vs. India

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Nepal batter Aasif Sheikh reflected on the action in the first innings and said:

"Got off to a good start, looking to maximize and play till the 40th over, but unfortunately didn't happen. We were expecting to get to 240-250, 230 is still a good score and we should be able to defend it."

Sheikh also explained their plans against India's batting after their experience from batting first. He said:

"We know, it's a big test for us against a team like India, we back ourselves to play good cricket always and will look to repeat this performance in the upcoming games as well."

He added:

"Back of a length is key, it's doing something from there, we will target that area to bowl. Absolutely, all Nepali's are here, we would like to thank them and they come in good numbers wherever we play."

