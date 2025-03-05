'Vande Mataram' echoes in Dubai International Stadium as thousands of fans celebrate India's 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal win [Watch]

Dubai International Stadium hosted the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy between India and Australia on Tuesday, March 4. India beat Australia by four wickets to qualify for the final, and soon after the semifinal ended, the Indian fans at the stadium started singing "Vande Mataram."

Ad

Although the UAE is a neutral venue, the Dubai International Stadium was majorly filled with Indian fans when the Men in Blue locked horns with the Australian cricket team in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. India did not disappoint their fans as they won the contest by four wickets.

A fan present at the stadium captured the video of the audience singing "Vande Mataram" after the match ended. You can watch the clip here:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The video shared by the X user has received almost 200 likes on the platform within an hour. More than 25 users have reposted the clip on their X profile as well.

Will 'Vande Mataram' echo in the Dubai International Stadium on March 9?

India are undefeated in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far. Having beaten Australia in the first semifinal, the Men in Blue will take the field in Dubai once again for the grand final on Sunday, March 9.

Ad

The second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be contested between New Zealand and South Africa on March 5 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. It will be the last match hosted by Pakistan in the ongoing mega event.

The winning team in Lahore will travel to Dubai for the summit clash against India on March 9. It would not be a surprise if the Dubai International Stadium is filled with Indian fans once again on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian fans can sing "Vande Mataram" at the end of the final on March 9 to celebrate their team's victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback