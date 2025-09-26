Varun Chakaravarthy outsmarts Kusal Perera to end stunning 127-run stand in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

  • home icon
By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 26, 2025 23:48 IST
India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Sanju Samson stumped out Kusal Perera for 58. [Getty Images]

Varun Chakaravarthy finally helped Team India break a 127-run partnership against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The leg-spinner got Perera stumped out to break the 127-run stand between the left-handed batter and Pathum Nissanka to bring the Men in Blue back into the match. The southpaw departed after smashing a quickfire 58 runs off 32 balls, hitting one six and eight boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 13th over of Sri Lanka’s run chase. Chakaravarthy fired a delivery outside off, and Perera took the charge but missed the ball altogether. The ball spun away, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson completed the formalities behind the stumps. The over yielded just two runs along with the wicket to help India breathe a sigh of relief.

Watch the video below:

Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka’s onslaught leaves India clueless in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka

A clinical batting display from Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka put Sri Lanka in the driving seat against India in their last Asia Cup 2025 match. The duo went all guns blazing against India during their 127-run partnership, smashing the bowlers across all corners.

At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were 158/3 after 15.3 overs, with Nissanka (93 off 49) and Kamindu Mendis (1 off 2) at the crease.

Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue put up 202/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 61 runs off 31 balls, comprising two sixes and eight boundaries. Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson also chipped in with 49* (34) and 39 (23), respectively.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel remained unbeaten on 21 off 15 deliveries. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka and four other bowlers bagged one wicket apiece.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side will next lock horns with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, scheduled to be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 26. The defending champions are yet to lose a match in the ongoing T20 tournament.

Follow the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 live score and updates on Sportskeeda.

Edited by James Kuanal
