Varun Chakaravarthy traps Faheem Ashraf lbw with a quick one to leave Pakistan reeling at 97-8 in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy trapped Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in their ongoing Asia Cup 2025 fixture in Dubai. He bagged his first and only wicket of the game in his final over.On the fourth delivery of the 18th over, Varun Chakaravarthy fired a quick and full ball that was too good for Faheem to deal with. It was too full for him to reverse sweep as he failed in his attempt. He was trapped lbw while trying to hit the ball behind point.The ball tracker showed that the delivery would have hit the middle and leg stump. It was the final over of his spell, and Varun successfully wrapped it up with another blow. Faheem was sent back for 11 runs off 14 balls.Below is the video of the dismissal:As a result, Pakistan slipped into further trouble and were left reeling at 97/8. Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav delivered a double strike in the 13th over. The Men In Green lost wickets early in their innings. As the Indian bowlers kept chipping away, they could not recover.Varun Chakaravarthy ended with figures of 1/24 from his four overs. It was a crucial and economical spell from him. Pakistan's innings folded at 127/9 after their 20 overs.Varun Chakaravarthy continues to be economical in Asia Cup 2025Varun Chakaravarthy may not have been among the wickets as much so far in the Asia Cup 2025. He has picked up two wickets in as many games. However, the 34-year-old has been extremely economical, bowling important spells.In India's first game of the tournament against the UAE, Varun returned figures of 1/4 from two overs at an economy rate of just 2. He dismissed Muhammad Zohaib. In the ongoing game against Pakistan, he bowled with an economy rate of six.The mystery spinner has been in terrific form right from the start of the year. In the five-match home T20I series against England, he bagged 14 wickets at an average of 9.85 with a five-wicket haul.In the 2025 Champions Trophy that India won, he played a key role with nine wickets from three games. Varun Chakavarthy also grabbed 17 wickets from 13 outings for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.