Varun Chakravarthy castles Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in same over in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I [Watch]

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy claimed two quick wickets, removing England's explosive batters Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in the same over during the first T20I of the five-match series on Wednesday, January 22. The match is being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The 33-year-old first removed Brook on the third ball of the eighth over. He bowled a googly around off, and Brook attempted to push it down the ground but inside-edged the ball. It flicked his pads and rolled back onto the stumps. Brook made 17 off 14 balls, including two fours and a six.

On the fifth ball of the over, the mystery spinner struck again, dismissing Livingstone with another googly. Exposing his stumps, Livingstone tried to drive but was beaten, with the ball hitting the leg stumps. In the span of three balls, England lost two crucial wickets.

Here’s a video of both dismissals:

The 31-year-old was out for a duck off two balls. His dismissal left England struggling at 65/4 after 7.5 overs.

Jos Buttler remains steady at one end as India keeps taking wickets at the other

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh struck early for the hosts, dismissing Philip Salt for a duck off three balls. England's captain, Jos Buttler, came in at No. 3 and relieved some pressure with two boundaries off Hardik Pandya in the second over.

Arshdeep struck again in his second over, dismissing Ben Duckett for four, taking his T20I wicket tally to 97 and becoming India’s all-time leading wicket-taker in the format. Undeterred, Buttler launched an attack in the fourth over, smashing Hardik for four boundaries.

Buttler and Harry Brook stitched together a 48-run partnership off 28 balls for the fourth wicket before the latter was dismissed for 17. Liam Livingstone's stay was short-lived as he was dismissed for a duck off two balls.

However, Buttler has remained steady, bringing up his fifty off 34 balls. Youngster Jacob Bethell had a tough outing, dismissed for just seven off 14 balls by Hardik Pandya. At the time of writing, England were 84/5 after 12 overs, with Buttler on 50 and Jamie Overton on 1.

