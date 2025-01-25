Varun Chakravarthy castles Harry Brook again with a jaffa in 2025 IND vs ENG 2nd T20I [Watch]

Team India spinner Varun Chakravarthy clean bowled England vice-captain Harry Brook with a ripper in the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, January 25. Brook departed for just 13 runs off eight deliveries, leaving the tourists in a spot of bother at 3/59.

The right-hander fell prey to the same bowler in the previous game for 17 off 14 deliveries at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The dismissal came in the seventh over of England’s first innings. Varun bowled a delivery out of the back of his hand that sneaked through the gap between bat and pad before kissing the top of off-stump. The batter tried to get to the pitch but was beaten in the flight. In the last game, he complained about smog after getting dismissed similarly.

The 25-year--old said (via ESPNcricinfo):

“Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler. He's tough to pick. I think actually with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick as well. Hopefully, the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier.”

“He's an exceptional bowler and has got a lot of skills with extreme accuracy as well. Their spinners are their key threat, so we will look to put pressure on them, take them down, put as much pressure as we can on them, and hopefully, they crumble from there,” Brook spoke of the game plan.

England in trouble after Phil Salt and Harry Brook fail again vs India in 2nd T20I

A clinical bowling display helped India dominate England in the second T20I. Like Harry Brook, opener Phil Salt also departed cheaply to the same bowler Arshdeep Singh, who dismissed him in the previous game.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 104/6 after 12.3 overs.

In the match, the hosts made two changes as Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar replaced Rinku Singh (unwell) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (ruled out of the series due to injury). England also made two changes as wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith made his T20I debut, replacing Jacob Bethell (unwell). Meanwhile, Brydon Carson replaced Gus Atkinson.

The Men in Blue are currently leading the five-game series 1-0 following a seven-wicket victory in the series opener. It was their biggest win against England in terms of balls remaining (43 deliveries).

The two teams will next lock horns in the third T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

