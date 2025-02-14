"Will make life difficult for a few teams" - Sanjay Manjrekar backs key change in India's final Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has backed the selectors' decision to include leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy in place of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Men in Blue's final 15-man Champions Trophy 2025 squad. According to Manjrekar, Chakravarthy's inclusion makes sense because he is a wicket-taking bowler, who is currently at the top of his game.

India made two changes to their provisional Champions Trophy 2025 squad. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out and was replaced by Harshit Rana. While there were no fitness concerns with Jaiswal, he was left out in favor of in-form Tamil Nadu leg-spinner Chakravarthy.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar praised the Indian selectors for making a smart move by bringing Chakravarthy into the squad for the Champions Trophy. Sharing his thoughts on the big decision, he commented:

Trending

"Varun Chakravarthy will make life difficult for a few teams. He's just a bowler who is at the top of his game. Not too many people have played him as well. They've seen him in T20 cricket. When he's playing for a strong team, you have the advantage of being in the game and just that psychological advantage.

"He has had one exposure in the UAE, playing in the T20 World Cup. I think that's a wonderful addition and in the right department. India need wicket-taking bowlers. Harshit Rana is one and now you've got Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy as well. The two left-arm spinners will get wickets, but mostly they are there to keep the batters quiet," the 59-year-old added.

Expand Tweet

Chakravarthy made his ODI debut against England in Cuttack during the recently concluded three-match series. He registered figures of 1-54 from 10 overs, getting the wicket of Phil Salt.

"Won't be long before he will be opening with Shubman Gill" - Manjrekar on Jaiswal missing from India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Speaking about the decision to drop opener Jaiswal from India's final Champions Trophy 2025 squad, Manjrekar said its fine and added that the southpaw will get his chances soon. The 59-year-old told ESPNcricinfo:

"India feeling very confident with their batting. With Rishabh Pant there and KL Rahul as keeper-batter option, I think there's enough quality and experience as well. For the moment, Jaiswal could just wait his chance. It won't be long before he will be opening with somebody like Shubman Gill. That's fine."

Jaiswal was handed his ODI debut in the first match of the series against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. He was dismissed for 15 off 22 balls, caught behind off Jofra Archer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news