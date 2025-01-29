Varun Chakravarthy makes massive jump, Tilak Varma reaches career-best ranking after IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy has made a massive jump in the latest ICC men's T20I bowling rankings after his brilliant show against England in the ongoing series. He picked up a fifer in the third T20I at Rajkot, rising to fifth on the men's T20I rankings for bowlers.

Varun spun a web around the English batters, claiming five wickets for just 24 runs from his four overs. He also won the Player of the Match award, but in a losing cause as England won the game by 26 runs.

Riding on his second five-wicket haul in the format, Varun Chakravarthy is now placed fifth in the latest men's T20I bowling rankings. The 33-year-old has made a significant rise, jumping 25 positions to reach the fifth spot. He also achieved his career-best rating points of 679.

Meanwhile, his teammate Tilak Varma made a gain on the batting front. The left-hander moved up by a position to the second spot in the latest ICC men's T20I batting rankings.

Moreover, his solid performance in the ongoing series against England has also seen him achieve his career-best rating points. Tilak now has 832 points and is only behind Australia's Travis Head, who is at the top with 855 rating points.

Tilak has scored 109 runs from three matches in the series so far at an average of 109. He also slammed an unbeaten match-winning 72 in the second T20I to help India win a tough game.

Varun Chakravarthy's rise in international cricket

Varun Chakravarthy made his T20I debut in 2021 but couldn't cement his position in the side straightaway. He eventually impressed in the away series against South Africa in 2024.

Varun emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps in the series at an average of 11.50 and an economy rate of 8.62. He had also claimed a five-wicket haul in that series.

Against England at home, he has continued in a similar vein. He has already bagged 10 wickets from just three games in the ongoing series with an average of 8.50 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Varun Chakravarthy has played only 16 T20Is but has established himself as a wicket-taking bowler with 29 scalps at an average of 14.75 and an economy rate of 6.84.

