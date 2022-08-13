“DHAWANS”- Varun Dhawan shares fanboy moment with Shikhar Dhawan and Indian cricket team

Senior Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan share a common surname, but it took them years to take a selfie with each other. Varun was overjoyed to meet the Indian cricket team and Shikhar as the side left for Zimbabwe from Mumbai airport on Saturday (August 13).

Sharing the pictures on the micro-blogging site, Varun wrote:

“At 4 in the morning, I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our Men in Blue about their upcoming tour. Also, @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles."

VarunDhawan @Varun_dvn

About their upcoming tour. Also At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blueAbout their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles At 4 in the morning I was like a boy in a candy shop. Got very excited to meet and chat with our men in blueAbout their upcoming tour. Also @SDhawan25 asked me a couple of riddles 😂 https://t.co/DbknESJB0k

A section of fans got excited to see the two stars meet each other as they posed for the camera.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dr. Ķű§hăğřå♤ @TIGERWILLHUNT @Varun_dvn @SDhawan25 Varun here, is at least 10 times more popular than every other guy in the picture barring Shikhar Dhawan. @Varun_dvn @SDhawan25 Varun here, is at least 10 times more popular than every other guy in the picture barring Shikhar Dhawan.

Also Read: "I am blessed to be a Bhartiya"- MS Dhoni changes his Instagram DP ahead of 75th Independence Day

Shikhar Dhawan named KL Rahul's deputy

The southpaw will be playing in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare that will kick off on August 18. He has been named as KL Rahul’s deputy in the white-ball series after a change in captaincy by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The decision to not retain Shikhar Dhawan as a captain for the tour of Zimbabwe came as a surprise as he was successful both as a leader and a batter in the West Indies. Not only did he captain the team to a 3-0 whitewash of West Indies, he also scored two fifties, including a 97, in the three ODIs.

However, the captaincy position isn't the only one that has seen a change for this tour. Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has been given a break ahead of the highly-anticipated Asia Cup in the UAE. In his absence, National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman has taken over the coaching duties for the upcoming tour.

Team India left for Zimbabwe on Saturday. Sharing the pictures on social media, BCCI wrote:

“Zimbabwe bound”

The Men in Blue will be looking to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket after registering a 3-0 whitewash and 4-1 victory in the ODI and T20I series in West Indies respectively.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Also Read: “You have to give him [Shikhar Dhawan] importance”- Saba Karim unhappy with the change in captaincy for India's tour of Zimbabwe

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Varun Dhawan should have made a video with fun-loving Shikhar Dhawan? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat