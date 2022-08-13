"I am blessed to be a Bhartiya"- MS Dhoni changes his Instagram DP ahead of 75th Independence Day

MS Dhoni, India’s greatest-ever white-ball cricket captain, has changed his Instagram DP to the country's tricolor in honor to celebrate his nation's 75 years of independence.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain is known for his patriotism and holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.

Dhoni put India’s national flag on his display picture with Sanskrit quotes:

“I am blessed to be a Bhartiya.”

His love for the nation can be judged by the fact that he missed the birth of his first child Ziva during the 2015 World Cup. He famously said:

“I am on national duty so I think everything else can wait.”

The former India captain enjoys a huge fan base on the social media platform. Dhoni has a fanfare of 39.1m on Instagram, but he only follows Amitabh Bachchan besides his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

MS Dhoni led India to victory in three ICC trophies

Dhoni is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies. He helped the Men in Blue become T20 World Cup champions in 2007 and later guided India to an ODI World Cup victory in 2011 with an iconic six in the final against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni-led India also beat England at home to win the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Besides captaincy, MS Dhoni is also the greatest ever finisher and wicket-keeper across white-ball formats for India. He represented India in 350 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 90 Tests in which he scored over 17,000 runs.

He is yet to retire from the Indian Premier League (IPL), though he called time on his international cricket on August 15, 2020. MSD will next feature as an active cricketer in IPL 2023. He needs just 22 runs to complete 5,000 runs in the cash-rich IPL.

