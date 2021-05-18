Veda Krishnamurthy thanks BCCI for “extending support in unprecedented times”

Indian’s women’s cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy has thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for calling her and extending support as she braves personal tragedy.

Veda Krishnamurthy, who is currently out of the Indian team, lost both her mother and sister to COVID-19 recently. She was not selected for the tour of England, the squad for which was named a few days back.

Taking to her official Twitter account on Tuesday, Veda Krishnamurthy informed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah spoke to her a few days back. She wrote:

“Have been tough last month for me and family and I’d like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen.”

Veda Krishnamurthy’s tweet is significant in the wake of former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar’s scathing criticism of the BCCI for not checking on the cricketer’s well-being as well as not communicating with her over her exclusion from the squads for the upcoming tour of England.

Hitting out at the BCCI over the treatment meted out to Veda Krishnamurthy, Lisa Sthalekar wrote on Twitter:

"Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series may be justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received any communication from BCCI, just to even check how she is coping. A true association should deeply care about the players that play the game not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed."

Veda Krishnamurthy shared emotional post after losing loved ones

In an extremely emotional post last week, Veda Krishnamurthy poured her heart out on losing her sister and mother to COVID-19. She took to Twitter and posted:

“The last some days were very heartbreaking for everyone of us at the home. They were both die foundation of Our house, I never thought I’d see that day if I knew that it wasn’t you two with it breaks my heart Amma, you have made a brave child, taught me to be as practical as possible in any situation. The feature is obviously passed on from you. You were die most beautiful, happiest, most selfless person, die I’ve ever known Akka, me know I was your favorite person. You’re a fighter, inspired me to never let go until last minute.

“You were these two people who found joy in everything I’ve done, everything I’ve said I’ve always had a lot big Ego that i have two mothers but think ego is never too good for anyone. The last I spent a couple of days with you two were so relaxing and we were all so happy, never thought that this would be ours last. My world has just upside down down after both of you left me. Not sure how we as family will regroup. All I can say is that I love you both very much and will miss you both. Thank you for all die Love, die I received," the 28-year-old added.

Veda Krishnamurthy has featured in 48 ODIs and 76 T20Is for India, scoring 829 and 875 runs respectively. Despite her personal loss, she has been actively retweeting posts seeking out help in the wake of the raging pandemic.