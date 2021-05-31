“Vegan society se payment nahi aaya hoga” - Twitterati blast Virat Kohli after he reveals he has eggs 

Team India captain Virat Kohli is facing the wrath of social media after revealing during a recent Q&A session on Instagram that eggs are a part of his diet.

Virat Kohli has often claimed that he follows a vegan diet as part of his fitness routine. A vegan diet is devoid of all animal products, including meat, eggs and dairy.

However, during a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, Kohli talked about his diet and surprised many by saying he has eggs. Responding to a query from a fan in this regard, Virat Kohli said:

“Lot of vegetables, some eggs, two cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosas too.”

The irony clearly wasn’t lost on Twitter users, who started wondering about when eggs became a part of Kohli's vegan diet. Here are some puzzled reactions from Twitterati in this regard:

That Virat Kohli eats eggs must not bemuse us, the gullible Janta. For assertions of his having turned VEGAN were just hogwash it seems. This VEGAN thing is being pushed with an agenda, the impact of which is sought to be global. It is not only about meat but also dairy. — 𝑅𝒶𝒿𝒶𝓃 𝐼𝓎𝑒𝓃𝑔𝒶𝓇 (@RajanIyengar13) May 31, 2021

‘Vegan’ Virat Kohli reveals eggs in his quarantine diet, fans find it hilarious — Cricket News & Score (@cricket_score) May 31, 2021

Vegans shouldn’t eat nonveg and dairy products too. Virat kohli including eggs in his diet how does that make him vegan?? — math dealer/2+2/ledizz log🐧 (@painguin_) May 31, 2021

Vegan society se 2020 ka payment nahi aya hoga.. — aeiou (@obnoxiousubtle) May 31, 2021

Virat Kohli seemed to be a part of a sponsored publicity drive for ‘Veganism’ influencing thousands of his admirers to turn Vegan posing his superb fitness and physical strength as an example while he secretly ate ‘Eggs’ to maintain that! pic.twitter.com/fsw7teiyoK — Shaily Singh (@ShailySinghP) May 31, 2021

'Vegan' Virat Kohli reveals he has eggs in his diet 😆🤡🤡🤡 — Damyanti 🦢 (@Bittruth1) May 31, 2021

When you have more than 100 million followers, it’s your duty to align your actions with what you preach. Everyone is looking up to you Virat Kohli, don’t call yourself vegan man. — Dakshita (@dakshitanjr) May 31, 2021

Bro vegan hona phir bhi thik hai but eating vegan eggs is a new low @imVkohli — CHAMPIONS OF THE EUROPE 🏆🏆 (@sandhuxk) May 29, 2021

Virat Kohli claims he is a vegan but in his latest AMA, he said his diet includes eggs. That's bothering me. — Jagruti (@JagrutiPotphode) May 30, 2021

Virat Kohli also spoke about quarantine routine and daughter during interaction

Apart from queries on his diet, fans posed various other questions to Virat Kohli during the online session on Instagram.

The Indian captain is currently in quarantine and will lead the Indian team in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton before a five-Test series against England.

Asked about his routine during quarantine, Virat Kohli said:

“Train once a day, spend time with family. Pretty normal.”

On the meaning of his daughter's name Vamika, the Indian captain explained:

“Vamika is another name of goddess Durga.”

When requested for a glimpse of his little one, Virat Kohli politely declined and wrote:

“No, we have, as a couple, decided not to expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what it is and make her own choice.”

The 32-year-old also shared tips on dealing with anxiety, saying:

“Be focused on things that are important and try to have belief in the greater good. Believe something good can happen at any time.”

Asked to describe his bond with MS Dhoni in two words, Virat Kohli answered:

“Trust, respect.”

The Virat Kohli-led Team India will depart for the UK on June 2 for what could be a gruelling tour. As informed by the ICC, on arriving in Southampton, the venue of the WTC final, the Indian contingent will be placed in managed isolation.

