Venkatesh Prasad deletes tweet on “corrupt, arrogant guy”; reposts it after issuing clarification

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has reposted a tweet on how a “corrupt, arrogant guy” can spoil the reputation of an entire organization. He had earlier deleted the post after many users related it to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Prasad has been extremely critical of the manner in which the BCCI has handled ticket sales for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, which will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. He described the procedure as “completely non-transparent and inefficient" which encourages black marketeers.

After the former cricketer posted a tweet on how corruption can destroy an organization, lot of fans wondered whether he was referring to the BCCI. Subsequently, Prasad deleted the post.

A user, however, asked him for the reason behind deleting the post. The 54-year-old explained:

“That was a general tweet where i spoke about how one person who is corrupt can undo a lot of good work of his organisation and it can have large scale implication on a macro level as well in any field. Since i was also speaking about the inefficiency of the BCCI around tickets in othsr tweets, it led to confusion and looked out of context. Hence deleted,varna naam lekar khulkar bolne mein Rambhakt kisiko chhodte nahin , Jai Shree Ram.”

After issuing the clarification, Prasad reposted the deleted tweet, which read:

“It takes one corrupt, arrogant guy to take away the hardwork of an otherwise non-corrupt organisation and spoil the reputation of an entire organisation & the impact isn’t just micro but at a macro level. This is true in every field, be it politics,sports, journalistm, corporate.”

The former India cricketer has divided opinions on X with his hard-hitting posts. In the recent past, he has been extremely critical of the Indian management and selectors’ backing of KL Rahul.

Venkatesh Prasad’s recent posts on BCCI

On Saturday, Prasad questioned the decision to add a Reserve Day to the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday in Colombo.

Sharing his views while responding to a post from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), he wrote:

“What was the pressure to agree on this unreasonable demand, when you aren’t getting a reserve day for your own matches? Why so much generosity to ensure India vs Pakistan isn’t washed out even if it costs your own team a chance to qualify. Can you please explain truly the intent and reason to do so?”

Later, he also lashed out at BCCI over the World Cup 2023 arrangements with regard to scheduling and ticket sales.

“There is no debate and doubt on the fact that we have messed up the lead up to the World Cup. Unreasonable delay in schedule in the first place and if that wasn’t enough changing the schedule hampering 5 matches in the process, if that wasn’t enough a completely non-transparent and inefficient ticket system only encouraging black marketeers…” Prasad posted.

A key member of the Indian bowling attack during the 1990s, Prasad played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs, claiming 96 and 196 wickets, respectively.