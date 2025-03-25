Venue of India's iconic BGT 2020-21 win to be demolished after 2032 Olympics

The iconic Gabba Stadium in Brisbane, where India registered a historic win during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), is set to be demolished after the 2032 Olympics. Queensland’s premier David Crisafulli made the announcement on Tuesday, March 25.

Ad

A new $3.8 billion, 63,000-seat venue will be built in Birsbane's Victoria Park as the main stadium for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics which will be hosted by Australia.

Cricket Australia had announced a seven-year international venue allocation plan in 2024, where The Gabba was guaranteed international cricket only until the next summer's men's Ashes series. Uncertainty loomed over the future of the venue, whether it would be redeveloped or replaced.

“The Gabba has been wonderful venue for cricket for many years and has provided fans and players with countless memories – however the challenges the stadium faces are well documented, and we need to look to the future. There is now the opportunity for Queensland to attract the world’s best cricket events, such as ICC events, men’s and women’s Ashes Series, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between Australia and India, as well has hosting the BBL and WBBL in a new purpose-built stadium," Queensland Cricket’s Chief Executive Officer, Terry Svenson was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Ad

Trending

"Today’s decision gives us certainty after many years without clarity. We now stand at the starting line as Queensland prepares to unveil a signature stadium that will be known the world over,” he added.

The iconic venue also hosted the third Test between Australia and India in the most recent BGT 2024-25 series. Australia won the five-match series 3-1 this time.

Ad

“This decision gives us certainty about venues and scheduling" - Cricket Australia on call to demolish iconic BGT venue

Cricket Australia also welcomed the decision to demolish the venue of India's iconic BGT 2020-21 win after the 2032 Olympics. In a statement, they said the decision will help them gain more clarity on venues and scheduling.

Ad

“This decision gives us certainty about venues and scheduling which in turn allows us to ensure Brisbane hosts the very best possible international and domestic cricket. We strongly advocated building a stadium in Victoria Park together with Queensland Cricket, the AFL and Brisbane Lions," the statement read.

According to the statement, Cricket Australia also believes that cricket will play a key role to make sure that the investment delivers long-term advantages for cricket fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news