Venues for ICC World Cup 2023: Complete venue-wise list of matches, dates & timings in IST

After much delay, the schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023 was announced on Tuesday, June 27. The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup will kick off with a clash between 2019 champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The tournament will conclude with the mega final at the same venue on November 19.

Hosts India will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8 with a big match against five-time champions Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

A total of 10 teams will be taking part in World Cup 2023. While eight teams are already confirmed, two more spots will be booked following the conclusion of the World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe on July 9.

The format for World Cup 2023 will see each team playing the other nine in a round-robin format. The top four teams after the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

ICC World Cup 2023: Matches as per venues

A total of 10 venues have been chosen for the 2023 World Cup - Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Here’s a venue-wise break-up of matches with timings in IST.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 1: October 5 - England vs New Zealand, 2:00 PM IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, 2:00 PM IST

Match 36: November 4 - England vs Australia, 2:00 PM IST

Match 42: November 10 - South Africa vs Afghanistan, 2:00 PM IST

Final: November 19

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 20: October 21 - England vs South Africa, 2:00 PM IST

Match 23: October 24 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2:00 PM IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Q2, 2:00 PM IST

Match 39: November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan, 2:00 PM IST

1st semi-final: November 15 - (1st vs 4th), 2:00 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 28: October 28 - Q1 vs Bangladesh, 2:00 PM IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2:00 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, 2:00 PM IST

Match 45: November 12 - England vs Pakistan, 2:00 PM IST

2nd semi-final: November 16 - (2nd v 3rd), 2:00 PM IST

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, 2:00 PM IST

Match 11: October 14 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 10:30 AM IST

Match 16: October 18 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 2:00 PM IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, 2:00 PM IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, 2:00 PM IST

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, 2:00 PM IST

Match 25: October 26 - England vs Q2, 2:00 PM IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, 10:30 AM IST

Match 41: November 9 - New Zealand vs Q2, 2:00 PM IST

Match 43: November 11 - India vs Q1, 2:00 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Match 3: October 7 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 10:30 AM IST

Match 7: October 10 - England vs Bangladesh, 2:00 PM IST

Match 15: October 17 - South Africa vs Q1, 2:00 PM IST

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, 2:00 PM IST

Match 27: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, 10:30 AM IST

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 4: October 7 - South Africa vs Q2, 2:00 PM IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, 2:00 PM IST

Match 12: October 14 - England vs Afghanistan, 2:00 PM IST

Match 24: October 25 - Australia vs Q1, 2:00 PM IST

Match 38: November 6 - Bangladesh vs Q2, 2:00 PM IST

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Match 10: October 13 - Australia vs South Africa, 2:00 PM

Match 14: October 16 - Australia vs Q2, 2:00 PM IST

Match 19: October 21 - Q1 vs Q2, 10:30 AM IST

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, 2:00 PM IST

Match 34: November 3 - Q1 vs Afghanistan, 2:00 PM IST

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, 2:00 PM IST

Match 30: October 30 - Afghanistan vs Q2, 2:00 PM IST

Match 32: November 1 - New Zealand vs South Africa, 2:00 PM IST

Match 40: November 8 - England vs Q1, 2:00 PM IST

Match 44: November 12 - Australia vs Bangladesh, 10:30 AM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Q1, 2:00 PM IST

Match 6: October 9 - New Zealand vs Q1, 2:00 PM

Match 9: October 12 - Pakistan vs Q2, 2:00 PM IST

