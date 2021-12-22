''Very difficult to maintain a healthy team environment when such things come out''- Saba Karim on Ashwin's statement on Shastri ahead of India-South Africa Tests

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has opined that head coach Rahul Dravid's role will be extremely crucial when it comes to maintaining a healthy team environment given the recent off-field turmoil in Indian cricket.

Despite sustained dominance in Test cricket, especially in the last 12 months, Indian cricket has been in a constant state of uncertainty in the past two months.

Following Virat Kohli's abrupt sacking as ODI skipper and contradictory statements made by the Test skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, a fresh controversy seems to have cropped up. Ravichandran Ashwin's stunning revelations about how he received very little backing during the Kohli-Shastri era emerged during a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim said:

"Very difficult to maintain a healthy team environment when such things come out (Ashwin's statement on Shastri). Rahul Dravid's role will be very important. Captain shouldn't feel under pressure because of such developments."

Sambit Bal @sambitbal This is an extraordinary interview. There is candour, there is pain, and rarest of insights into what goes into his bowling. Please make the time to read thecricketmonthly.com/story/1293861/… This is an extraordinary interview. There is candour, there is pain, and rarest of insights into what goes into his bowling. Please make the time to read thecricketmonthly.com/story/1293861/…

India will kickstart their tour of South Africa later this week with the first of three Tests set to kickstart at SuperSport Park on Boxing Day.

'You cannot have different treatments for different players' - Nikhil Chopra on Ashwin-Shastri saga

During the interview, Ashwin revealed how he felt 'crushed' following former coach Shastri's statement on Kuldeep Yadav following the 2019 Sydney Test. Kuldeep, who replaced an injured Ashwin for the Sydney Test, claimed a five-wicket-haul in his maiden Test Down Under.

Following his brilliant performance, Shastri made a bold claim in the press-conference where he declared Yadav as India's No.1 spinner in overseas conditions. Ashwin responded to the statement by saying:

"I hold Ravi bhai in high esteem. We all do. In that moment, though, I felt crushed. Absolutely crushed. We all talk about how important it is to enjoy your team-mates' success. And I was happy for Kuldeep. I have not been able to get a five-for but he has a five-for in Australia. I know how big it is. Even when I have bowled well [at other times], I haven't ended up with a five-for. So I am genuinely happy for him. And it's an extremely happy occasion, to win in Australia."

He added:

But if I have to come and partake in his happiness, and the success of the team, I must feel like I belong there. If I feel like I am being thrown under the bus, how am I supposed to get up and come for a party to enjoy the team's or team-mate's success? I went back to my room and then I spoke to my wife. And my children were there. So we were able to, you know, shrug it off, and I still made it to the party, because, end of the day, we had won a massive series."

Siddhartha Vaidyanathan @sidvee This Ashwin interview is a rare gem. A great cricketer at a point when he has fully grasped his craft - and is able to articulate the nuances so well – offering ample time to a terrific writer who has observed Ashwin's entire career. The mood is perfect. The dance intoxicating. This Ashwin interview is a rare gem. A great cricketer at a point when he has fully grasped his craft - and is able to articulate the nuances so well – offering ample time to a terrific writer who has observed Ashwin's entire career. The mood is perfect. The dance intoxicating.

Commenting on the same, former spinner Nikhil Chopra said that Ashwin had every right to be disappointed with Shastri's comments, adding that one can't have different treatment for different players.

Chopra said:

"Shastri labelled Kuldeep Yadav as the best overseas spinner. While at times you need to say these things to give confidence to a player, you need to ensure you don't disrespect other members of the team. Ashwin must be disappointed. You cannot have different treatments for different players."

Ashwin has been at the peak of his powers in the last 12 months and the legendary spinner will look to leave a mark in the upcoming series against South Africa.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee