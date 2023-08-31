“Very good side but not the same Australia of 2003” - Sourav Ganguly on India’s opponents in their opening World Cup 2023 match 

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckons that while Australia are a very good side, they are not the same as the dominant 2003 outfit that lifted the World Cup in South Africa. The former BCCI chief made the comments while sharing his thoughts on India facing the Aussies in their opening match of World Cup 2023.

The upcoming ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. The tournament will begin with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The India-Australia match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. In an interview on Revsportz’ show Backstage with Boria, Ganguly opined that the Men in Blue have the team to defeat the Aussies.

“Australia are a very good side but they are certainly not the same Australia of 2003. India have done well against Australia in big tournaments, India beat Australia in the 2019 World Cup for example, and have the side to do well against Australia. While this Australian team is very good, it isn’t the same as in 2003,” the 51-year-old said.

India beat Australia by 36 runs in the 2019 World Cup at The Oval. Shikhar Dhawan’s 117 and Virat Kohli’s 82 lifted the Men in Blue to 352/5. In response, Australia were bowled out for 316 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets each, while Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two.

“India will always be favorites on home soil” - Ganguly

The last time the World Cup was held in India, the hosts emerged victorious under MS Dhoni. Ganguly believes that playing at home the Men in Blue will always be favorites.

“India will always be favorites on home soil. They have a very good side and if the fitness of the players are on track, they will always have a very good chance in home conditions. It will depend on how they play during the tournament and how the fast bowlers perform,” he opined.

India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 as Mahela Jayawardene struck an unbeaten 103 off 88 balls.

In the chase, Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 97, while Dhoni was Player of the Final for his 91* off 79 balls, which included the World Cup-winning six.