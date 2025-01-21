"Very important to have family on tours" - Jos Buttler's massive statement amid new BCCI guidelines ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler shed light on the importance of having family members on tour as they visit India for a white-ball series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs. His comments come on the back of the Board of Control for India's (BCCI) latest guidelines, which now include only a limited time for family members on tour.

The new regulations were enforced after Team India's 1-3 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar series. The BCCI has addressed several off-field issues, relating to players' travel and stay, along with the new rule of family staying for a maximum of 14 days, provided the tour is at least 45 days long.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma will reportedly discuss the clause with newly appointed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia after his conversation regarding the same with chief selector Ajit Agarkar was caught on the mic during a press conference.

Buttler emphasized the need to have family around, especially in modern times when the schedule is hectic.

"Very important to have family on tours. It always helps. As you said, a lot of cricket is being played. And it helps when you have your close ones with you. It doesn't affect the cricket. Post Covid such things have been highlighted a lot more and personally, it helps," Buttler said during the pre-match press conference in Kolkata ahead of the 1st T20I against India (via RevSportz)

England will be in India until February 12th, following which they will depart for Pakistan to compete in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Their campaign begins with a clash against arch-rivals Australia on February 22 in Lahore.

"Good to have him in white ball setup" - Jos Buttler welcomes Brendon McCullum as head coach

The upcoming series against India also kickstarts Brendon McCullum's reign as England's white-ball coach. The former wicket-keeper batter has been in charge of the red-ball side since 2022 and has now been entrusted with additional responsibility following Matthew Mott's departure after the 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

"We have to build the coach-captain alliance. Of course he is not new and has been around in red ball setup. But good to have him in white ball setup. Settled on the XI just want to see on a couple of bowlers today," Buttler added

The first T20I between India and England is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

