"It is a very important series for Chahal and Kuldeep" - Saba Karim 

Former India wicketkeeper batter Saba Karim feels the upcoming series against West Indies could be crucial for Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The wrist-spin duo brought great success while bowling in tandem, but have not featured much as of late. The left-arm wrist-spinner had a poor home series against England last year, which was followed by his comeback series in Sri Lanka.

He was forced to miss the second leg of the IPL due to a major injury. India's spin attack of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal lacked potency in their recent tour of South Africa. Their Proteas counterparts bowled exceedingly well in those conditions to exacerbate matters.

Karim believes if Chahal and Yadav can deliver breakthroughs in the middle overs with aggressive bowling, it would benefit India a lot. Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube, Karim said:

"The main reason for bringing back the wrist spinners is the lack of wickets in the middle overs. It is a very important series for Chahal and Kuldeep. Chahal is still bowling defensively."

"If you bowl defensively in the middle overs, the batters will easily score runs off you. Rohit and Rahul would be hoping that these two deliver attacking bowling. This series will show whether India should persist with Chahal and Kuldeep or not."

The former selector continued:

"Chahal and Kuldeep should play together. They are wicket-taking bowlers. So that, they can form their partnership again and bring back the efficacy that could benefit India. Washington Sundar is an option as well, but he is not a wicket-taking bowler."

The partnership between Chahal and Yadav was one of the major high points in Virat Kohli's stint as ODI captain. India have gone heavily with spin for the series against West Indies, with Ravi Bishnoi posing as a back-up.

"Sixth bowling option is very necessary" - Karim

Speaking about Deepak Hooda's inclusion, Karim reckons India are still looking for their ideal No.6 who can provide balance to the team.

Due to Hardik Pandya's injury woes, Venkatesh Iyer was tried out during the previous tour. However, the all-rounder was dropped from the squad after only two games. Karim added:

"Sixth bowling option is very necessary. They need someone in the top 6 who can bowl a few overs. Hooda is in good form, played and led well recently. India is still identifying their No.6. Playing with 5 bowlers is difficult, considering the current rules of ODI cricket."

Deepak Hooda has come into the team on the back of some solid form. He could be handed his maiden ODI cap with only limited options available at the No.6 position for India at the moment.

