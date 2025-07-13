"Very much like a previous captain" - Ex-England batter's stunning dig at Virat Kohli after Shubman Gill's heated moment in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England No.3 Jonathan Trott took an indirect dig at Virat Kohli after Shubman Gill's heated chat with Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett before the close of day three of the third Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Trott declared that he disliked the display of Gill as it seemed a lot like Virat Kohli, and players must rise above it on the field.

Kohli, who often got involved in on-field confrontations, retired from Test cricket before the tour of England. However, a host of fans saw the shades of the 36-year-old in Gill in the final over of day three as he accused England openers of wasting time, as only one over was possible before play instead of two.

Speaking on Jio Star after the match, the 44-year-old opined that the confrontation sets up well for day four, but suggested that it doesn't set a good example for Gill as captain. He stated, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"We don’t know what went on when England were fielding, whether they were dishing it out. But I don’t like the acting from Shubman Gill, as a captain you set the tone. Pointing fingers and getting very confrontational , very much like a previous captain before getting in the face of the opposition. I am all for being competitive and being tough on the field, sometimes you have to rise above it. It sets up nicely for tomorrow’s play."

Before the final delivery of the day, Zak Crawley signalled to the dugout for a change of gloves or some treatment to his finger, and Indian players clapped sarcastically, followed by swarming onto the middle of the pitch. After Gill had an animated chat with Crawley, Ben Duckett seemingly tried to calm down the visiting skipper, thereby preventing the situation from escalating.

England look to bat deep into day four at Lord's

England national cricket team. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the openers face a massive test against India's fired-up bowling attack on what is likely to be a wearing pitch on day four at the Lord's Cricket Ground. With the hosts closing day three with only a lead of two runs, they must bat almost the entirety of day four if they are to set a challenging target for Gill and co.

Joe Root, who was the top scorer for them in the first innings, will again be tasked with a massive responsibility, but the openers must set the tone.

