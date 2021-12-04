"Very special to achieve this on Day 1 and Day 2 of a Test match" - Anil Kumble lauds Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel scripted history at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, becoming only the third bowler to pick up 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket history.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, one of the three cricketers to achieve the rare feat, lauded the Kiwi spinner and welcomed him to the special club.

Speaking in a video shared by Star Sports on Twitter, Kumble said:

"Ajaz, congratulations. Welcome to the club. A fantastic effort to get all 10. Very special indeed. To achieve this on day 1 and day 2 of a Test match. I know from now on the expectations will only go up and I am sure everytime you go out there people will expect you to get 10-fer."

The former India spinner added:

"But enjoy the day, enjoy the occasion and welcome to the club. Congratulations once again and it was superb to watch your slow left-arm orthodox. Fantastic achievement mate and congratulations."

Former England player Jim Laker was the first player in history to achieve the feat way back in 1956 when he picked up 10 wickets in an innings against Australia. Anil Kumble touched the same landmark against Pakistan 43 years later in 1999 before Ajaz Patel's heroics in Mumbai, the New Zealand international's birth place.

The 33-year-old left-arm spinner showed remarkable endurance and superlative quality to achieve the landmark. Ajaz bowled 47.5 overs, returning with figures of 10/119.

"The stars have aligned for me to have an occassion like that here in Mumbai" - Ajaz Patel

Ajaz was only eight years old when his parents from Mumbai were looking for a better life and arrived in New Zealand.

Coming back to his hometown and achieving the illustrious feat is a special occasion for the left-arm spinner, who plays for Central District in New Zealand's domestic circuit.

Speaking during a mid-innings break, Ajaz Patel said:

"I think I am very fortunate. The stars have aligned for me to have an occasion like that here in Mumbai. To be born here and come back here and do it is pretty special. I'm in very illustrious company with Kumble sir as well."

However, the Kiwi batters failed to back Ajaz Patel's brilliant effort and were all out for a mere 62 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were the pick of the bowlers, helping India secure a 263-run first-innings lead.

The hosts then started their second innings journey nicely, ending the day's play at 69/0, with Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara looking confident in the middle.

Edited by Samya Majumdar