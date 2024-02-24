"Very un-BazBall" - Sir Alastair Cook lauds Joe Root's 100 in 4th Test vs India

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has lauded Joe Root for his very 'un-BazBall' but very effective 106-run knock off 226 balls in the ongoing Ranchi Test against India.

Under pressure after failing to go past the 29-run mark in the first three Tests, Root led England's comeback from a score of 112/5 at lunch. He stitched together an unbeaten session-long partnership with Ben Foakes and then marshaled the tail around him, with minimal risks or extravagant shots, to push the score to 302/7 at stumps at the end of Day 1.

"Root has played beautifully today. It has been a very different Root to what we have seen in the series, one who has been playing with control...It has been very un-Bazball, for those who like the entertainment, but very effective," Cook said on TNT Sports.

Many, including Cook, were critical of Root after he got out playing adventurous lap shots a couple of times in the series.

The narrative in English media coming into Ranchi was that BazBall - England's undefined but generally aggressive style of play - was not for Root despite his overall numbers being better against Brendon McCullum's coaching. Now, the ace batter is receiving praise for batting according to the situation.

"I know how much it means to him" - Sir Alastair Cook

Cook added that he understands what his Root must have been going through before the Test and what the century would mean to him.

“We were witnessing a kind of masterclass 100 from Joe Root...I know how much it means to him and how much it affects him when he's not contributing. The stuff which is being spoken about him and some of the shots he's played would really hurt him...He has scored so many runs, he is England's best ever player and it hurts when you don't contribute, when you think you should be doing," he said.

Root would continue at 106 on Saturday but will first have to counter the second new ball, which India chose to not take on Friday.

