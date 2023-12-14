"Vice-captain does not have any value these days" - Aakash Chopra says Ravindra Jadeja needs to score runs as he is competing with Axar Patel

Aakash Chopra reckons Ravindra Jadeja is competing with Axar Patel for a place in India's T20I side and that the former needs to contribute with the bat to retain his spot.

The Men in Blue will face South Africa in the final T20I of a three-match series in Johannesburg on Thursday. Jadeja scored a 14-ball 19 and registered figures of 0/28 in 2.5 overs in the visitors' five-wicket loss via the DLS method in the second game two days ago.

Previewing the third T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the vice-captain's tag in the ongoing series might not help Jadeja hold on to his position going forward. He explained (9:10):

"I will want Rinku Singh to score runs once again. Jitesh (Sharma) and Ravindra Jadeja should score runs. Jaddu needs to score runs because there is going to be a toss-up between Jaddu and Axar Patel, and it's not that Axar is too far behind because he (Jadeja) is the vice-captain."

The former India opener added:

"Vice-captain does not have any value these days because Shreyas Iyer was the vice-captain. Before that, Ajinkya Rahane was the vice-captain in Tests. The selectors straightaway drop players these days. I don't know how they do that."

Shreyas Iyer was India's vice-captain in the final two T20Is of the recent five-match series against Australia but didn't find a place in the playing XI in the last game against South Africa. Ajinkya Rahane was Rohit Sharma's deputy in the two Tests against the West Indies and has been dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming Test series against the Proteas.

"Yashasvi and Shubman were both dismissed for ducks, so you will expect runs from them" - Aakash Chopra

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a three-ball duck in the first over of the second T20I. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra also wants Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to be among the runs. He elaborated (6:35):

"The problem for the Indian team is that both openers were dismissed for ducks. I think (Ajinkya) Rahane and Rohit (Sharma) were the last such openers six or seven years ago. Here Yashasvi and Shubman were both dismissed for ducks, so you will expect runs from them."

The reputed commentator urged Suryakumar Yadav to use Tilak Varma with the ball if the latter is part of the playing XI. He said:

"If Tilak Varma plays, will Shreyas Iyer be seen carrying drinks here as well? I have got no idea how they decide. If you are playing Tilak, get him to bowl. If you are saying that you are finally going to play a batter in the top six who can bowl, then get him to bowl for sure."

Chopra questioned whether India would change their combination if Ruturaj Gaikwad is available. However, he opined that they should stick to the same playing XI, highlighting that changes after just one loss would imply that they have panicked.

