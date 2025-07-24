Video of Harry Brook's smooth cap flip goes viral on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

England's talented batter Harry Brook captured the attention of the viewers with a smooth cap flip on Day 2 of the side's ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The match is being played at Old Trafford, Manchester.Sky Sports Cricket shared a video on its official X handle on Thursday, July 24, showing Brook's effortless cap flip. The 26-year-old casually flipped his cap, which landed perfectly on his head.The video has gone viral on social media, garnering close to 35,000 views in less than 30 minutes on the microblogging platform. You can watch the clip below:Meanwhile, England lead the five-match series 2-1 and are just one win away from clinching the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to field first in the ongoing fourth Test.Sai Sudharsan (61 off 151 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 off 107 balls) hit half-centuries on the opening day. The visitors ended Day 1 at 264/4. They were off to a shaky start on Day 2, losing Ravindra Jadeja in the second over. Harry Brook played a key role in the dismissal.Harry Brook takes a splendid diving catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja early on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th TestTeam India's in-form all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja perished to England speedster Jofra Archer early on Day 2. The southpaw added just a single run to his overnight score of 19 before departing.Jadeja was undone by a brilliant away swinger from the fast bowler. He got squared up while defending the ball and ultimately got an outside edge that flew towards the slip cordon.Stationed at second slip, Brook dived to his right and completed a wonderful catch. Archer made early inroads for the home team, thanks to the English batter's safe hands.On the batting front, Harry Brook is currently England's second-highest run-scorer in the series. He has amassed 314 runs across six innings at an average of 52.33. The right-handed batter played a fantastic 158-run knock in the second Test.