Video of Rishabh Pant playing with Ravindra Jadeja's daughter after 2025 Champions Trophy final goes viral [Watch]

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen playing and running around the ground with Ravindra Jadeja's daughter Nidhyana while celebrating their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. Nidhyana is the only child of Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba and was born on June 8, 2017.

The seven-year-old kid was in attendance at the Dubai Stadium along with her mother on Sunday, March 9, during the 2025 Champions Trophy final to support Team India. The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by four wickets and clinched their second ICC trophy in nine months (after the 2024 T20 World Cup).

After the match, Nidhyana Jadeja celebrated the memorable victory on the ground with her parents. Rishabh Pant also joined them for a while, played with the kid, and ran around joyfully.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

"The wicket wasn't easy going into batting at first"- Ravindra Jadeja after hitting winning runs in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finished the match for India in style with a four during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday. Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Jadeja said his batting position is such that he either becomes a 'hero or a zero,' depending on the result of the game, as he comes lower down the order. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"My batting number is such that I'm either a hero or a zero at the end of the game. It was important that KL [Rahul] and Hardik [Pandya] did well in that partnership, them scoring runs was a game changing moment. The wicket wasn't easy going into batting at first."

He added:

"It's an important tournament, playing for India and winning the Champions Trophy for the country is big, you do regret when you don't be part of winning teams after having played for so many years. But I'm lucky that I've managed to be fit enough and performed at the highest level in winning the two tournaments, the 2024 T20 WC and the CT now."

Rishabh Pant was part of the Indian squad during the tournament but did not play a game as KL Rahul got the nod for the wicketkeeper's role.

