Prithvi Shaw breaks Virender Sehwag's 10-year-old record

Prithvi Shaw has broken Virender Sehwag's record for the highest score by an Indian player while leading a team in 50-over cricket.

Sehwag had scored 219 runs in an ODI against West Indies during the 2011 home season. Prithvi Shaw shattered that record with a 227-run knock while leading Mumbai against Puducherry at the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Jaipur on Thursday.

Besides, Shaw also created a world record for the highest score by a captain in List-A cricket history. Former South African player Graeme Pollock had played a 222-run inning against Border at East London. Shaw scored five runs more than Pollock in his recent knock.

No one has scored more than Prithvi Shaw's 227* as a List A captain#VijayHazareTrophy2021 pic.twitter.com/8616kMqKPa — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 25, 2021

Prithvi Shaw also overtook Sanju Samson on the list of the highest individual scores in Vijay Hazare Trophy history. Samson stood at the number one spot for a year and a half after his 212-run knock against Goa. He has now slipped to number two after Shaw's 152-ball 227*.

Prithvi Shaw's double-ton guides the Mumbai cricket team to a mammoth score against Puducherry

Prithvi Shaw scored 31 fours and five sixes in his epic inning

Puducherry won the toss and invited Mumbai to bat first in Jaipur. Skipper Damodaran Rohit's decision to field first backfired as Prithvi Shaw, Aditya Tare and Suryakumar Yadav relentlessly destroyed the Puducherry bowling attack. Even veteran Indian pacer Pankaj Singh was helpless. The Puducherry fast bowler ended with 2/79 in his seven overs.

Shaw batted at a strike rate of 149.34, while Aditya Tare backed him up with a patient 64-ball 56 at number three. Suryakumar Yadav continued his excellent form with a 58-ball 133 at number four. Yadav hit 22 boundaries and four sixes in his destructive knock at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Puducherry have been set a 458-run target to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Mumbai. You can follow the scorecard of the Mumbai vs Puducherry game here.