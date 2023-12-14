Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 10 (Updated) ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

Haryana secured a comprehensive 63-run win over Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, December 13. Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot hosted this contest.

After winning the toss, Haryana elected to bat first. Opener Yuvraj Singh scored a 65-run knock before departing back to the pavilion. No. 3 batter Himanshu Rana was the wrecker-in-chief, smacking a 116* off 118 with 11 fours and two sixes.

In the death overs, Sumit Kumar scored 48 runs off 30 balls, featuring three fours and as many sixes to propel the team's total to 293/7 in 50 overs. Pacer T. Natarajan was the star bowler for Tamil Nadu with a three-wicket haul.

During the chase, Tamil Nadu kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Opener Narayan Jagadeesan scored 30 runs before heading back to the hut. Baba Indrajith contributed with 64 runs off 71 balls. However, other batters faltered badly.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore tried to resurrect the innings, scoring 29 runs off 31 balls. Nevertheless, with the asking rate shooting up, Tamil Nadu got bundled out for 230 runs in 47.1 overs, losing the game by 63 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Arslan Khan (CHD) 7 7 1 508 131 84.66 482 105.39 2 4 - 65 5 2 AR Bawne (MAHA) 8 7 1 506 167 84.33 451 112.19 3 1 - 53 14 3 OM Bhosale (MAHA) 8 8 0 467 100 58.37 446 104.7 1 4 - 63 4 4 D Padikkal (KNTKA) 5 5 2 465 117 155 386 120.46 2 3 - 38 27 5 Shashank Singh (CGARH)"}">Shashank Singh (CGARH) 7 6 0 450 154 75 360 125 2 1 - 27 25 6 TD Agarwal (HYD) 7 7 2 439 112 87.8 473 92.81 2 1 - 47 9 7 AP Tare (UKHND) 7 7 2 417 125* 83.4 323 129.1 1 4 1 52 10 8 Ankit Kumar (HRYNA) 9 9 1 365 115 45.62 424 86.08 2 1 2 46 5 9 G Rahul Singh (HYD) 7 7 2 361 105* 72.2 342 105.55 1 3 - 36 11 10 Virat Singh (JHK)"}">Virat Singh (JHK) 7 7 1 360 143 60 367 98.09 2 - - 38 7

Chandigarh opener Arslan Z Khan smacked 508 runs to hold the pole position in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 run-scoring charts from seven innings. Maharashtra top-order batter Ankit Bawne secured the second rank with 506 runs from seven innings.

His colleague Om Bhosale retained his third position with 467 runs from eight innings. Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal maintained his fourth spot with 465 runs.

Shashank Singh (450), Tanmay Agarwal (439), and Aditya Tare (417) continue to hold the fifth, sixth, and seventh positions respectively. Ankit Kumar (365) moved up from 10th rank to secure the eighth position.

Rahul Singh Gahlaut (361) slid one spot to occupy the ninth rank. Virat Singh (360) slipped from ninth rank to secure the 10th position at an average of 60.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 CV Varun (TN) 8 8 348 58 4 248 19 5/9 13.05 4.27 18.31 - 1 2 S Kaul (PNJB) 6 6 299 49.5 3 287 19 5/38 15.1 5.75 15.73 1 2 3 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 7 7 358 59.4 9 217 18 4/14 12.05 3.63 19.88 3 - 4 R Sai Kishore (TN) 8 8 349 58.1 7 222 18 3/21 12.33 3.81 19.38 - - 5 Chahal (HRYNA)"}">YS Chahal (HRYNA) 8 8 432 72 6 267 18 6/26 14.83 3.7 24 1 1 6 V Koushik (KNTKA) 8 8 392 65.2 12 214 17 4/7 12.58 3.27 23.05 2 - 7 MB Murasingh (TPURA) 7 7 314 52.2 8 176 16 4/23 11 3.36 19.62 1 - 8 RD Chahar (RAJ) 7 5 215 35.5 1 183 16 5/34 11.43 5.1 13.43 - 2 9 TU Deshpande (MUM) 6 6 299 49.5 4 232 16 4/11 14.5 4.65 18.68 1 - 10 MA Avasthi (MUM) 7 7 357 59.3 7 247 16 4/28 15.43 4.15 22.31 2 -

Tamil Nadu leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy propelled from fourth to the top spot of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 most wickets list with 19 scalps, averaging 13.05. Siddharth Kaul, the Punjab pacer, slipped one spot to occupy the second rank with 19 scalps at an average of 15.10.

Debabrata Pradhan slipped one spot to hold the third position with 18 wickets. R Sai Kishore (18) moved one spot up to make it to the fourth rank at an average of 12.33. Yuzvendra Chahal (18) descended from third to fifth rank after missing out on the semi-final.

Koushik V (17) retained his sixth rank, averaging 12.58. M B Mura Singh (16) moved up from ninth to seventh position. Rahul Chahar, the Rajasthan leggie, glided from seventh to eighth slot with 16 scalps.

Tushar U Deshpande (16) slipped from eighth to ninth rank with Mohit Avasthi (16) retaining his 10th position at an average of 15.43.