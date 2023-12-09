Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 8 (Updated) ft. Priyank Panchal and Sanju Samson

In the first pre-quarter-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Bengal defeated Gujarat by eight wickets at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium Ground C in Rajkot. Meanwhile, Kerala registered a 153-run win over Maharashtra in the second pre-quarter-final at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Shifting our focus to the first pre-quarterfinal, Gujarat batted first after losing the toss. Opener Priyank Panchal shined with a 101-run knock off 114 balls, featuring nine fours and a six.

Saurav Chauhan (53) and Umang Kumar (65) played crucial knocks to take the side to 283/9 in 50 overs. Suman Das and left-arm spinner Pradipta Jagadish Pramanik scalped two wickets apiece for Bengal in the first innings.

In the chase, Bengal lost their opener Shakir Gandhi for a three-ball duck. However, Abishek Porel (47) and captain Sudip Kumar Gharami stitched together a 76-run second-wicket partnership to steady things for the side.

Later, Gharami (117* off 132 balls with nine fours and two sixes) and Anustup Majumdar (102* off 88 balls with 10 fours and one six) forged a 209-run unbeaten stand for the third wicket to seal the deal for Bengal in 46 overs.

Moving to the second pre-quarterfinal, Kerala were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Kerala openers Krishna Prasad (144) and Rohan Kunnummal (120) came out all guns blazing with a 218-run first-wicket partnership.

Captain Sanju Samson (29), Vishnu Vinod (43) and Abdul Basith (35*) took the side's total to 383/4 in 50 overs. Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale, Ramakrishna Ghosh and Azim Kazi picked up one wicket each for Maharashtra.

In reply, openers OM Bhosale (78) and Kaushal Tambe (50) forged a 139-run partnership for the first wicket. However, things changed drastically for the side as they collapsed to be all out for 230 runs in 37.4 overs. Shreyas Gopal scalped four wickets while Vaisakh Chandran bagged three wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Arslan Khan (CHD) 7 7 1 508 131 84.66 482 105.39 2 4 - 65 5 2 AR Bawne (MAHA) 8 7 1 506 167 84.33 451 112.19 3 1 - 53 14 3 OM Bhosale (MAHA) 8 8 0 467 100 58.37 446 104.7 1 4 - 63 4 4 Padikkal (KNTKA)"}">D Padikkal (KNTKA) 5 5 2 465 117 155 386 120.46 2 3 - 38 27 5 Shashank Singh (CGARH) 7 6 0 450 154 75 360 125 2 1 - 27 25 6 TD Agarwal (HYD) 7 7 2 439 112 87.8 473 92.81 2 1 - 47 9 7 AP Tare (UKHND) 7 7 2 417 125* 83.4 323 129.1 1 4 1 52 10 8 G Rahul Singh (HYD) 7 7 2 361 105* 72.2 342 105.55 1 3 - 36 11 9 Virat Singh (JHK) 7 7 1 360 143 60 367 98.09 2 - - 38 7 10 Himmat Singh (DELHI) 7 7 3 337 132* 84.25 323 104.33 1 2 - 29 9

Chandigarh opening batter Arslan Khan maintains his lead in the run-scoring charts, amassing 508 runs from seven innings with two centuries and four fifties. Maharashtra's Ankit Bawne retained his second rank, accumulating 506 runs from seven innings, racking up three centuries and a fifty.

Om Bhosale, the Maharashtra batter, moved up from seventh position to secure the third slot with 467 runs from eight innings. He amassed a century and four fifties in his kitty to end the competition.

Devdutt Padikkal, who is part of the South Africa tour, slipped from third to fourth rank with 465 runs, scoring two centuries and three fifties. Shashank Singh (450), Tanmay Agarwal (439), and Aditya Tare (417) slid one position each to occupy the fifth, sixth and seventh positions respectively.

Hyderabad's Rahul Singh Gahlaut (361), Jharkhand's Virat Singh (360) and Delhi's Himmat Singh (337) held on to the eighth, ninth and 10th spots respectively.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 S Kaul (PNJB) 6 6 299 49.5 3 287 19 5/38 15.1 5.75 15.73 1 2 2 DB Pradhan (ODSA) 7 7 358 59.4 9 217 18 4/14 12.05 3.63 19.88 3 - 3 MB Murasingh (TPURA) 7 7 314 52.2 8 176 16 4/23 11 3.36 19.62 1 - 4 RD Chahar (RAJ) 6 5 215 35.5 1 183 16 5/34 11.43 5.1 13.43 - 2 5 V Koushik (KNTKA) 7 7 338 56.2 12 185 16 4/7 11.56 3.28 21.12 2 - 6 Deshpande (MUM)"}">TU Deshpande (MUM) 6 6 299 49.5 4 232 16 4/11 14.5 4.65 18.68 1 - 7 Kartikeya Kak (HYD) 7 7 335 55.5 - 263 16 5/36 16.43 4.71 20.93 - 2 8 Baltej Singh (PNJB) 6 6 305 50.5 5 187 15 5/35 12.46 3.67 20.33 1 1 9 MA Avasthi (MUM) 6 6 313 52.1 7 201 15 4/28 13.4 3.85 20.86 2 - 10 DW Misal (GOA) 6 6 312 52 3 236 15 4/41 15.73 4.53 20.8 1 -

Punjab medium pacer Siddharth Kaul maintained his pole position in the wickets' standings with 19 scalps from six innings at an impressive economy of 5.75. Odisha medium pacer Debabrata Pradhan retained his second rank with 18 wickets from seven innings at an economy of 3.63.

Tripura medium pacer Manisankar Bhagyamani Murasingh holds on to the third rank with 16 scalps from seven innings, averaging 11. Rahul Chahar (16), V Koushik (16) and Tushar Deshpande secured the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks at an average of 11.43, 11.56, and 14.5 respectively.

Hyderabad's Kartikeya Kak (16), Punjab's Baltej Singh (15), Mumbai's Mohit Avasthi (15) and Goa's Darshan Misal (15) retained their seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks at 16.43, 12.46, 13.4 and 15.73 respectively.

Get WPL Auction 2024 Live Updates & Latest News. Follow Sportskeeda for more News Around Cricket