Team India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour has stated that the injury stand-in captain KL Rahul picked up during a net session doesn’t look too serious. He, however, refused to confirm whether the batter would be fit in time for the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Up 1-0 in the two-match series, India are preparing to take on Bangladesh in the second Test, which begins at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday, December 22.

Rahul led India in the opening Test of the series after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to a thumb injury he picked up during the ODI series. He was retained as skipper for the second Test as well after Rohit was declared unfit. However, doubts over Rahul’s availability have also risen after he took a blow on the hands while batting in the nets on the eve of the game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second Test, Rathour provided an update on the stand-in skipper’s injury. He said:

"It doesn't [look serious]. He seems to be fine. Hopefully he'll be okay. The doctors are looking at it, but hopefully he'll be okay.”

According to reports, Rathour was giving throwdowns to Rahul when the latter was hit on the hand during the net session. The 30-year-old was seen rubbing the injured area and even got some medical attention.

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#INDvsBAN India captain KL Rahul has got hit on left thumb. He has been advised icing on bruised area. According to batting coach Vikram Rathour doesn't "look serious". Unless there is heavy swelling he will play tomorrow. Else Pujara leads. Chances of that happening looks less. India captain KL Rahul has got hit on left thumb. He has been advised icing on bruised area. According to batting coach Vikram Rathour doesn't "look serious". Unless there is heavy swelling he will play tomorrow. Else Pujara leads. Chances of that happening looks less.#INDvsBAN

While India won the opening Test by 188 runs, Rahul did not have a good game with the bat. He was dismissed for 22 in the first innings and 23 in the second.

What happens if KL Rahul is unavailable for Dhaka Test?

Although nothing is official yet, in the event of Rahul being ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka, India’s vice-captain for the series, Cheteshwar Pujara, is likely to lead the side.

Pujara had a brilliant Test with the bat in Chattogram. He scored a hard-fought 90 in the first innings and followed it up with 102* in the second - his first Test ton since January 2019.

In case Rahul doesn’t play the second Test, India could hand a debut to Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was added to the squad as a cover for Rohit. Bengal skipper Easwaran has been in terrific form with the bat lately.

He led India A in the unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A and notched up hundreds in both matches. Before that, he also smashed a ton for Bengal against Services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Poll : 0 votes